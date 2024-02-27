Who's Named in Latest Diddy Lawsuit: Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and More

Diddy has been accused of sexual assault in another lawsuit, this time from Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones, who says his life has been “determinably impacted” since agreeing to work on The Love Album: Off the Grid.

This suit is the latest legal action against the Bad Boy Records founder, who was accused of rape and abuse in a separate lawsuit from Cassie last year. That suit was swiftly settled for an undisclosed amount, with a lawyer for Diddy saying at the time that the decision to settle was "in no way an admission of wrongdoing."

That settlement was followed by several more lawsuits featuring similar accusations, including one in which Diddy was among those alleged to have trafficked and raped a 17-year-old.

"ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” Diddy said in December. He has also denied the latest allegations against him through an attorney-provided statement. “For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

Defendants in the new 73-page suit from Jones also include Justin Combs, Lucian Grainge, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Kristina Khorram, Chalice Recording Studios, Love Records, Motown Records, Universal Music Group, and Combs Global Enterprises.

Below, we take a look at a few major names included in the suit, which is available to read in full here.

Yung Miami

In the lawsuit, Jones alleges he has “irrefutable evidence” of, among other things, “Yung Miami’s cousin, and/or assistant sexually assaulting [him].” According to Jones, he was with Diddy, Yung Miami, and her female cousins on Thanksgiving Day in 2022. Jones alleges that Miami’s cousin “burst into the bathroom” while he was inside, at which point she allegedly started “groping” him and “performing oral sex.”

Jones alleges that he tried to push her away and left the restroom, only to then be followed by the woman, who then allegedly undressed and “attempted to straddle him and have sex with him” in front of Diddy and others.

Elsewhere, Jones alleges that Yung Miami was among those who were paid “a monthly fee” by Diddy to work as his “sex workers.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for Yung Miami for comment.

Cuba Gooding Jr.

The Oscar-winning actor is accused of sexual harassment and assault by Jones, who believes Diddy was “grooming him” with the goal of passing him off to others. While on a yacht in January 2023, Jones alleges he was introduced to Gooding, who proceeded to grope and fondle him until being “forcibly” pushed away.

With multiple allegations in the suit, including these, screenshots are included that claim to show the moments surrounding the alleged incidents.

"Mr. Combs had dominion and control over the actions of Cuba Gooding Jr. and failed to step in and stop Cuba Gooding Jr. from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones," the suit alleges.

Complex has reached out to a rep for Cuba Gooding Jr. for comment.

Justin Combs

In September 2022, Jones alleges a man identified in the lawsuit only as “G,” a friend of Diddy’s son Justin, was shot. During the alleged incident, Jones says he heard gunshots while “two feet away” from the restroom at Chalice Recording Studio in Los Angeles. When Diddy and Justin exited the restroom, Jones allegedly saw G suffering from gunshot wounds on the floor of the bathroom, at which point he offered assistance. Per Jones, Diddy “forced” him to lie to the authorities about the shooting, with police being told it was the result of a drive-by.

A rep issued a statement to TMZ denying the allegations, which they say are “lies” from “a desperate person.” Per the spokesperson, legal action will be taken in response to “all defamatory statements made about the Combs family."

Stevie J

Stevie J, a Grammy-winning Bad Boy Records producer, is at the center of an allegation from Jones, involving what he alleges was a promise made by Diddy about one day winning his own Grammy. According to Jones, Diddy used his “admiration of Stevie J” as part of an alleged grooming process that he says was intended to lead to his “anxiety concerning homosexuality” being eased.

Furthermore, Jones alleges that Diddy at one point played him footage purported to show Stevie J having sex with a white man. While screenshots are again included in connection with this allegation, those images have since been linked to adult film star Knockout. In fact, Knockout himself addressed this on Twitter, saying "it's me" amid speculation.

Meanwhile, Stevie J himself has also responded, telling TMZ that his lawyer "will be handling this going forward."