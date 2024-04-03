Stevie J Calls 50 Cent ‘Uncle Tom’ After Diddy Attacks: ‘He Wants to Bring the Black Community Down’

Stevie J has fired another shot at 50 Cent, this time calling him an "Uncle Tom" for his actions that the music producer says hurt the Black community.
On Tuesday, Stevie sat down for an interview with TMZ, briefly speaking about 50 and his constant attacks against Diddy and his friends. According to Stevie, 50 is doing all this talking, but no one has brought up his history of domestic violence with Tatted Up Holly and Daphne Joy. Instead of being a beloved celebrity, Stevie said 50 is just a plague to his own people.
"He wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else," Stevie J said. "Now, since he didn't accept my offer to him and he wanna continue being a comedian why don't you go make some movies with Michael Blackson and don't talk about me."
He added, "I find it funny when they first try to crucify somebody, they'll go through the media first, and they're just flooded with lies and propaganda. I'm not concerned about this n***a Curtis. He's Uncle Tom, and that's just what it is."
50 had shared a post on Instagram that ridiculed Stevie J and the rumors about his sexuality conjured up by his ex, Joseline Hernandez. In his post, 50 shared several articles that highlight the allegations made by Hernandez, as well as another article about Diddy making his first public comments since the raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes.
Stevie also revealed what happened during the raid on Diddy's Miami home earlier this month. He stated he was working inside the home when federal agents stormed inside with guns drawn and demanded everyone to come outside.
Federal agents put Stevie in handcuffs but later released him, and he said they took a bag with them while adding they may have taken some electronics. Stevie added that Diddy was upset as he was heading on vacation with his daughters for spring break when federal agents approached him at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport.
Earlier this week, Diddy was spotted in good spirits outside his Miami home amid the federal investigation. Video obtained by The Hollywood Fix showed Diddy jamming to some music and smoking before walking back into his property.