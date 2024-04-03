Stevie J Calls 50 Cent ‘Uncle Tom’ After Diddy Attacks: ‘He Wants to Bring the Black Community Down’

"He wants to bring the Black community down worse than anyone else," Stevie J said. "Now, since he didn't accept my offer to him and he wanna continue being a comedian why don't you go make some movies with Michael Blackson and don't talk about me."

He added, "I find it funny when they first try to crucify somebody, they'll go through the media first, and they're just flooded with lies and propaganda. I'm not concerned about this n***a Curtis. He's Uncle Tom, and that's just what it is."

50 had shared a post on Instagram that ridiculed Stevie J and the rumors about his sexuality conjured up by his ex, Joseline Hernandez. In his post, 50 shared several articles that highlight the allegations made by Hernandez, as well as another article about Diddy making his first public comments since the raids on his Miami and Los Angeles homes.