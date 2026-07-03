Steve Lacy

Steve Lacy is a singer, guitarist, and producer known for blending contemporary pop, R&B, and alternative soul. He first gained attention as a member of The Internet before establishing a solo career marked by DIY production on platforms like SoundCloud and his critically acclaimed album *Apollo XXI*. His sound is defined by lo-fi guitar riffs layered over polished, catchy melodies that defy traditional genre boundaries, creating a distinctive fusion of intimacy and accessibility. Lacy’s cultural relevance comes from his role in popularizing bedroom production within mainstream music, crafting tracks that balance experimental textures with radio-ready hooks. His collaborations with Kendrick Lamar and Solange highlight his skill in integrating indie aesthetics with commercial appeal, attracting a diverse audience that values innovation within pop’s evolving landscape.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 19: Singer Syd of The Internet performs onstage during the Smokin Grooves Festival at Los Angeles State Historic Park on March 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Syd Reveals She Married Wife Simone in Courthouse Ceremony Last July

"The concern was making sure we have rights to each other," she said.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago
Omar Apollo/Instagram BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Omar Apollo attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 16: Steve Lacy attends the Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show at Times Square on May 16, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Omar Apollo and Steve Lacy Embrace in New Photo: 'Hoes Mad'

The pop musicians teased each other on Instagram after posting a photo of themselves canoodling.

Jaelani Turner-Williams9 days ago
Kanye West performing on stage in a dark, oversized leather jacket amidst smoke effects.
Style

Kanye West's Los Angeles Show Featured Set Design by Ye and Aus Taylor

Taylor has worked extensively with Ye in recent years, including directing the video for 'Vultures 2' track "Slide."

Trace William Cowen105 days ago
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 23: (L-R) Syd Tha Kyd, Patrick Paige, Matt Martians, Christopher Smith, and Steve Lacy aka The Internet backstage at Webster Hall on February 23, 2017 in New York City.
Music

Syd Says It's 'More Fun' Working With Steve Lacy on Upcoming The Internet LP

The vocalist said her fellow band member is no longer the "shy teenager" who she met in the 2010s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams293 days ago
Steve Lacy attends the 2023 Time100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 26, 2023 in New York City.
Music

Steve Lacy Teases New Album and New Music From The Internet

The singer and instrumentalist has been hard at work since the success of 'Bad Habit.'

Alex Gonzalez337 days ago
Advertisement
Steve Lacy attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "OPUS," and Drake performs live on stage during day two of Wireless Festival 2025 at Finsbury Park on July 12, 2025 in London, England.
Music

Steve Lacy Says Drake Calling Him a 'Fragile Opp' Was 'So Awesome'

Lacy was called "a fragile opp" by Drake after he performed at Kendrick Lamar's iconic 'The Pop Out' concert last year.

Joe Price337 days ago
Steve Lacy in a black turtleneck and sunglasses on the left; Drake in a black shirt, smiling and clapping on the right.
Music

Steve Lacy Playfully Responds to Drake: 'Who Tryna Be My Fragile Opp?'

The Grammy-Award winner is having a lot of fun with Drake's impromptu “insult.”0

Trace William Cowen599 days ago
Drake smiling in a blue and black jacket; The Weeknd performing with a microphone, wearing a black and gold outfit.
Music

Drake Tells xQc to Turn Off The Weeknd’s Music: 'Play Some blink-182'

“I wanna hear that real sh*t,” Drake said during a stream that also saw him calling Steve Lacy a “fragile opp.”

Trace William Cowen599 days ago
Two images side by side: Steve Lacy in sunglasses and a black outfit, and Kanye West in a shiny jacket outdoors.
Music

Steve Lacy Shares a Touching Story About Ye Cheering Him Up

The singer was on tour and says Ye came to his show.

Trey Alston630 days ago
Wizkid performs playing electric guitar; Ty Dolla $ign stands on stage in a black jacket and pants
Music

Watch Steve Lacy Parody Ty Dolla Sign's Viral 2014 Freestyle

The 2014 video was hilarious enough for Lacy to put his own spin on it.

Jaelani Turner-Williams781 days ago
Music

Summer Walker Shares 'Clear 2: Soft Life' EP f/ J. Cole, Solange, and Childish Gambino

Summer Walker's first new project since 2021's 'Still Over It' features appearances from Childish Gambino, J. Cole, Steve Lacy, and Solange.

Joe Price1155 days ago
Tyler, the Creator performs onstage during 2022 Made In America
Music

Tyler, the Creator Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022

The end-of-year list includes records by Kendrick Lamar, Pusha-T, 21 Savage, Pharrell, Baby Keem, Steve Lacy, and more. Check out the full list here.

Joshua Espinoza1304 days ago
Singer Steve Lacy performs on the Mojave Stage
Music

Watch Steve Lacy Perform "Bad Habit" and "Helmet" on 'Saturday Night Live'

The Grammy-nominated artist made his 'Saturday Night Live' debut alongside three-time host Amy Schumer. You can check out his performances here.

Joshua Espinoza1350 days ago
Steve Lacy performs at 2022 Coachella
Music

Steve Lacy Speaks on Smashing Disposable Camera and Ending Show After Concertgoer Hit Him With Projectile

“Shoutout to the people not throwing disposable cameras at me and just coming to catch a vibe and connect," wrote Lacy, who ended the show early.

Brad Callas1361 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App