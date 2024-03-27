Stevie J Sends Prayers to Diddy's Sons Post-Raid: 'No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper'

Stevie J sent up a prayer for Justin and Christian Combs, the sons of Sean 'Diddy' Combs, after the artist and media mogul's homes were raided by Homeland Security earlier this week.

On Tuesday, Stevie posted a video to his Instagram Stories of himself vibing out to gospel-oriented hip-hop production. The post seemed to be in response to Diddy's properties in Los Angeles and Miami being raided, as Stevie tagged the Instagram accounts of Justin and Christian, the latter also known as King Combs. Diddy is reportedly under investigation for sex trafficking.

"No weapon formed against us shall prosper," Stevie wrote over the video, where he danced and bobbed his head to the beat. Since Steve also tagged producer Rob Holladay, it's assumed that the beat was made by him.