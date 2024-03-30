Diddy and Stevie J Spotted Hanging Out in Miami Following Homeland Security Raids

Stevie J continues to show his support for Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Following the raids of Diddy's estates in Miami and Los Angeles by Homeland Security, the pair were spotted at a Pura Vida location in Miami. The two can be seen seemingly in good spirits in a clip posted by fitness trainer and influencer Wes Watson. In the background of the video is Stevie J, as both he and Diddy put up the 'L' sign for "love."
"Down here at Pura Vida by my pad...Run into the man right here," Watson says in the clip.
"Love. What's up?" Diddy responds, acknowledging Watson and a bystander.
"Miami's like that. It's a movie," Watson concludes.
The video surfaces following much speculation about Diddy’s whereabouts, with some previously wondering if the mogul had attempted to flee the country.
As pointed out by TMZ, Diddy appeared to be all smiles with Stevie J by his side. Days earlier, Stevie sent a prayer to Diddy and his sons, Justin and Christian Combs, on his Instagram Stories. In the clip, Stevie J played gospel music over a message that read, "No weapon formed against us shall prosper." Justin and Christian were detained during the raid at Diddy's Los Angeles home earlier this week.
Stevie J was one of the many celebrities named in a lawsuit filed by Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who accused Diddy of sexual harassment during the making of his recent album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. According to court documents, Diddy allegedly played pornography for Jones, claiming the footage was Stevie J having sexual intercourse with a white man. When screenshots of the video circulated on social media, adult performer D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis claimed that the man was actually him, not Stevie.