50 Cent Makes Fun of Stevie J Flexing to King Combs Track While Shirtless

50 Cent had no choice but to clown Stevie J for dancing along to Christian 'King' Combs' new diss track.

After Stevie J, legal name Steven Jordan, posted a video of himself rapping and flexing along to King Combs' latest track, "Pick A Side," which has some pointed bars aimed at Fifty, the G-Unit leader laughed it off.

"Hahahaha why you make a video like this man, LOL I can not wait to be in the same place with you guys. I know you don’t know about me," Fif captioned his reposting of the video.