Adult Film Star Says He's the Man Having Sex in Diddy Lawsuit Photos, Not Stevie J

This week, Diddy was accused of sexual harassment and assault in a new lawsuit that also named Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others.
The accuser, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, also claimed that Diddy attempted to compel him into engaging in sexual acts. Part of the coercion involved watching a video, which allegedly showed Stevie J having sex with another man.
However, it seems that Stevie J wasn’t in the sex tape—but that it actually stars the pornstar, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis. Knockout took to X to make the revelation.
“That’s me smh,” he tweeted in response to images from the sex tape, which were included in Jones' lawsuit. Jones is a former producer and videographer for Diddy.
In a follow-up tweet, Knockout responded to an X user who said, “The photo does look like you. These people are doing a bit much.”
“I know and they will not bring [Stevie J] down off my name, try again,” Knockout wrote.
According to TMZ, other X users called attention to the fact that the images are from a well-known porn film that Knockout appeared in years ago.
Jones' claim of coercion is one among many in his lawsuit. Legal docs allege that he was sexually assaulted several times by Combs, who is said to have directed his associates to make unwanted advances toward Jones. Jones is seeking $30 million in damages.
Lil Rod lived and traveled with Diddy from September 2022 to November 2023 while working on The Love Album: Off the Grid.