Adult Film Star Says He's the Man Having Sex in Diddy Lawsuit Photos, Not Stevie J

This week, Diddy was accused of sexual harassment and assault in a new lawsuit that also named Yung Miami, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others.

The accuser, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, also claimed that Diddy attempted to compel him into engaging in sexual acts. Part of the coercion involved watching a video, which allegedly showed Stevie J having sex with another man.

However, it seems that Stevie J wasn’t in the sex tape—but that it actually stars the pornstar, D’Angelo “Knockout” Marquis. Knockout took to X to make the revelation.

“That’s me smh,” he tweeted in response to images from the sex tape, which were included in Jones' lawsuit. Jones is a former producer and videographer for Diddy.