Steve Stoute

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3D text reading "Hip Hop Grandmaster Awards" on a dark background with stage equipment.
Music

Dr. Dre, Nas, Scarface, and More Honored as Hip Hop Legends at Paid in Full’s 3rd Grandmaster Awards

Kool G Rap and Grand Puba got their flowers at the third annual gala that celebrates hip hop's past, present, and future.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Dame Dash and Steve Stoute
Pop Culture

Dame Dash Denies Running From Steve Stoute in Confrontation, Tells Him to ‘Get Some Therapy’

Stoute claimed that Dash avoided an altercation with him by throwing a woman in front of him and running away.

Trey Alston663 days ago
Nicki Minaj, Jay-Z, Steve Stoute
Music

Nicki Minaj Slams Steve Stoute and Jay-Z Over Tidal Deal, Brings Up Diddy Abuse Allegations: 'Did U Know'

Nicki claimed she was "scammed" by the company and was offered $1 million to ensure her "silence,” which she didn't take.

Mark Elibert664 days ago
Steve Stoute and Drake attending separate events.
Music

Steve Stoute Claims Drake Turned Down Super Bowl Gig Twice, Praises Jay-Z For Not Choosing Himself

Several outlets reported that Drake was never offered the opportunity, conflicting with multiple claims stating otherwise.

Mark Elibert664 days ago
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Three men posing friendly, one in a bucket hat and chains, another in glasses, and the third in sunglasses
Music

Davido Secures UnitedMasters Deal for His Newly Launched Label Nine+ Records

The Afrobeats superstar will work with UnitedMasters to cultivate and introduce the world to up-and-coming talent from around the globe.

Joshua Espinoza820 days ago
Three men posing for a photo, one in a satin tuxedo, another in a suit with a tie, and the third in a casual shirt
Music

Steve Stoute Goes Deep on the Jay-Z vs. Nas Feud and Why It Was Easy for Him to Stay Neutral

The music mogul claimed the infamous feud had nothing to do with him, despite what some outsiders believed.

Joshua Espinoza862 days ago
Left: Person with hooded jacket. Right: Person in red suit jacket and glasses, holding a microphone
Music

Steve Stoute Recalls Kanye Stealing Microphone From Maxwell to Freestyle

The incident happened at Stoute's wedding in 2015.

Joe Price862 days ago
Three men in stylish attire, left to right: sweater and jacket, suit and tie, and buttoned shirt with chain
Music

Steve Stoute on 50 Cent and Ja Rule Beef: '50 Didn't Think Ja Rule Was Authentic'

The two Queens rappers' beef dates back to the late 90s.

tara mahadevan862 days ago
Music

Steve Stoute Talks Jay-Z and Dame Dash Fallout, Dame Says He 'Had to Smack the Sh*t' Out of Stoute 'A Couple Years Ago'

Hov and Dame, alongside Kareem "Biggs" Burke, founded Roc-A-Fella Records in 1996 but disbanded in 2004.

Mark Elibert863 days ago
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LeBron James is pictured at a red carpet event
Style

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Scooter Braun, and More Join Mitchell & Ness Ownership Group

Earlier this year, Michael Rubin's Fanatics and Jay-Z, among others, were announced to have acquired the Mitchell &amp; Ness brand for a reported $250 million.

Trace William Cowen1360 days ago
Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy
Music

Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy, Shares Why Artists Shouldn't Have 'F*ck Labels' Mentality

The YSL rapped has been accused of stealing his "P" phrase from Oakland, but insists "P" is universal: "Everybody been player like, your uncles and aunties."

Joshua Espinoza1561 days ago
LeBron James talks who he wants to play with the most on 'The Shop'
Sports

LeBron Lists Son and Steph as Who He Wants to Play With in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Clip: 'Bronny's No. 1'

Ahead of this week’s episode of 'The Shop,' an exclusive clip features LeBron James breaking down who he wants to play basketball with the most.

Joe Price1563 days ago
kanye done with music after contract ends
Music

Kanye Asks for Apology From Drake and J. Cole, Says He's Done Dropping Music Until Contract Ends (UPDATE)

"I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I’m Nat Turner," Kanye wrote. He also asked for a meeting with Jay-Z.

Jose Martinez2132 days ago
steve stoute blm
Music

Steve Stoute on Kanye West's Presidential Bid: 'I Don't Want Black People Voting for Kanye'

Steve Stoute expressed his aversion toward Kanye West's presidential campaign, encouraging Black people not to vote for Yeezy this November.

tara mahadevan2150 days ago
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Music

Steve Stoute Says Drake Going Independent Would Be Like LeBron Leaving NBA and Starting His Own League

The UnitedMasters founder joined the 'Breakfast Club' team for a must-watch interview that sees the longtime industry figure going deep on Drake's potential.

Trace William Cowen2177 days ago

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