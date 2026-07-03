David Sinatra
David Sinatra is the CEO of Stüssy, the California-based streetwear label founded by Shawn Stussy in 1980. Sinatra is the son of Frank Sinatra Jr., who co-founded the brand alongside Shawn Stüssy, and was hired as CEO in 2014 to lead the brand through a significant repositioning. Under his leadership, Stüssy pulled back from mass-market retailers like Zumiez and refocused on independent stockists and its own direct channels, a strategy that helped restore the brand's credibility. Sinatra's approach to running Stüssy has been defined by restraint — maintaining the brand's independence, avoiding overexposure, and letting the product and community speak for themselves rather than chasing trend cycles. Stüssy remains privately held under the Sinatra family's stewardship, making it one of the few original streetwear labels to have maintained both its independence and its cultural relevance across four decades.