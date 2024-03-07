Steve Stoute Talks Jay-Z and Dame Dash Fallout, Dame Says He 'Had to Smack the Sh*t' Out of Stoute 'A Couple Years Ago'

Steve Stoute is talking about what caused the downfall of Jay-Z and Dame Dash's friendship and working relationship—and Dame has something to say about it.

On the latest episode of Club Shay Shay, the music executive recalled how Dame, now 52, and Hov, 54, couldn't keep Roc-A-Fella Records afloat. According to Stoute, Dame "blew it," and it's incredible how he did that, especially when he had Jay-Z, "the most important artist of his generation," in his corner. Host Shannon Sharpe specifically asked how "that relationship that was so good sour so fast."

"Dame's antics, were just, it became—people over time, you mature," 53-year-old Stoute said. "It's like you have friends at 16, but by the time you turn 19, they were still doing the same shit when you were 16. ... You start spending less and less time with them because of that."

He continued, "It's like one of those things where Dame wouldn't change. The way he spoke to people, the way he treated people. ... He was angry because he had a strong perspective about his business philosophy."