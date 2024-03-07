Steve Stoute on 50 Cent and Ja Rule Beef: '50 Didn't Think Ja Rule Was Authentic'

“Then they had some very neighborhood beef and I remember when we signed 50 there was something going on—I think he snatched Ja’s chain,” Stoute continued, describing how 50 fought Ja in Atlanta. “I didn't even understand it. I'm like, ‘Why do you keep having problems with this guy?’ It was like [50] was looking for problems with him.

Apparently, Fif "didn't think [Ja] was authentic," Stoute added. In 2000, as the rappers' feud escalated, Ja and his crew robbed 50 at Hit Factory in New York City, which ended in 50 being stabbed and Ja and Black Child getting arrested.

Stoute also pointed out that the two rappers are a little too old to be beefing.

"You in your 40s, bro. What are you talking about? You got kids at home, you got a wife, we already know this is not what it is," he said.

