Steve Stoute Recalls Kanye Stealing Microphone From Maxwell to Freestyle

On the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, Steve Stoute recalled the time Kanye West stole the microphone from Maxwell to freestyle during Stoute's wedding to Lauren Branche in 2015.

"Is it true at your wedding Kanye took the mic from Maxwell?" Sharpe asked at the 1:11:45 mark of the episode as seen below. "Man, how do you know this, man? Man, shut up, who told you that?"

Sharpe was tight-lipped as Stoute pressed him to explain who told him about it. "Maxwell was performing, Kanye got up there and started freestyling. Yes or no or that happened?" Sharpe laughed.

"That’s so wild that you know that, man. Who would tell you that?" Stoute said. "Yes, Kanye grabbed the mic and started freestyling, and it was… craziness. That’s all I can tell you. It was crazy." Stoute didn't go into much more detail but did confirm it happened unprompted during Maxwell's performance at the wedding.