Davido Secures UnitedMasters Deal for His Newly Launched Label Nine+ Records

Davido is expanding his reach with the help of Steve Stoute.

After performing a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden this week (April 17), the Afrobeats superstar announced he had inked a landmark deal with Stoute’s UnitedMasters, a music distributor and licensing platform that caters to independent artists. The partnership will usher in the launch of Davido’s Nine+ Records label, which aims to introduce the world to up-and-coming talent from around the globe.

“I couldn’t be more proud to partner with Steve and the team at United Masters,” Davido said in a press release. “This announcement represents an exciting new chapter for developing and established artists around the world.”

Under the deal, Davido will lead Nine+ Records’ A&R division and “behind-the-scenes curation.” The three-time Grammy nominee will also work closely with the UnitedMasters team to nurture rising artists across various genres. We’re talking everything from hip-hop and R&B to country, and, of course, Afrobeats.

“Over the last 2 years, we’ve proven our commitment to Africa investing in artists, education, and technology,” Stoute said. “Today, we are doubling down. With this new venture with Davido & the launch of Nine Plus Records, we reinforce our mission in becoming a bridge for artists on the continent. Together we’ll identify & develop new artists while supporting them with brand and synch opportunities.”