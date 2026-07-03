Star Wars: The Last Jedi

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Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Gets Over Half a Million Likes After Being Challenged to Simply Tweet His Name

'Star Wars' legend Mark Hamill was told by a fan that a tweet consisting solely of his name would “get thousands of likes," and the Jedi master gave it a whirl.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1775 days ago
jj-abrams
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Admits 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Would Have Benefited From More Planning

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Force Awakens' director and co-writer J.J. Abrams admitted the latest trilogy could've used some more planning.

Joe Price1878 days ago
Rian Johnson
Pop Culture

Rian Johnson Calls Fan Service a 'Mistake,' Wants to Challenge Them Instead

Rian Johnson continues to face criticism for creative decisions he made with 'The Last Jedi.'

Philip Lewis2404 days ago
jb
Pop Culture

John Boyega Apologizes for 'Badly Worded' Comments Interpreted as Kelly Marie Tran Criticism

The 'Star Wars' franchise star offers some clarity after fans took his comments as being critical of his co-star.

Trace William Cowen2409 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Fans React to J.J. Abrams and ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Actors Questioning Rian Johnson’s ‘Last Jedi’ Approach

Despite grossing over $1.3 billion dollars at the box office and receiving generally positive reviews, 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' was divisive with audiences.

Joe Price2410 days ago
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Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Opening Predictions on Track for Lowest Debut of Current Trilogy

The opening estimates for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' are between $185 million and $225 million.

tara mahadevan2453 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out'

'Knives Out,' starring Daniel Craig and Chris Evans, is out Nov. 27.

Trace William Cowen2572 days ago
star
Pop Culture

The First 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer Is Here

The J.J. Abrams-helmed ninth entry in the franchise opens Dec. 20.

Trace William Cowen2653 days ago
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Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Movies Taking a Hiatus After ‘Episode IX’ Wraps Skywalker Saga

J.J. Abrams is back for the still-untitled ninth entry in the main 'Star Wars' saga, due this December.

Trace William Cowen2653 days ago
lakeith stanfield
Pop Culture

Lakeith Stanfield to Join Chris Evans and Daniel Craig in 'Last Jedi' Director's Next Movie

The 'Atlanta' and 'Sorry to Bother You' star is the latest to join the cast of Rian Johnson's 'Knives Out.'

Trace William Cowen2839 days ago
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Star Wars
Pop Culture

Disney CEO Says 'Star Wars' Did 'Too Much, Too Fast' and Fans Can 'Expect Some Slowdown'

Disney's CEO might be regretting putting out so many 'Star Wars' movies in the past few years.

Victoria L. Johnson2857 days ago
Kelly Marie Tran
Pop Culture

Kelly Marie Tran Speaks Out About Online Harassment: 'I Started to Believe Them'

Kelly Marie Tran deleted all of her Instagram posts earlier this year after being constantly harassed. Now, the 'Star Wars' star is talking about it for the first time.

Victoria L. Johnson2887 days ago
Star Wars
Pop Culture

Lucasfilm Production Designer Says He Worked on a Movie Set for 'Star Wars' Spinoff

Lucasfilm production designer, Neil Lamont, says he was working on a set of Tatooine for a spinoff film before the production was halted. He's previously worked on 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.'

Victoria L. Johnson2892 days ago
Keri Russell
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: Episode IX' Looking to Add Keri Russell

Keri Russell is in talks to join J.J. Abrams' 'Star Wars: Episode IX,' one of three new actors the franchise is looking to add for the next film.

Victoria L. Johnson2933 days ago
Last Jedi
Pop Culture

‘Last Jedi’ Comic Book Adaptation Shows Rey Never Actually ‘Beat’ Luke Skywalker

Despite what you saw in ‘The Last Jedi,’ a comic book adaptation of the film breaks down exactly what happened when it appeared that Rey defeated Luke Skywalker.

Jose Martinez2938 days ago
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Pop Culture

Disney Is Working on 'Star Wars' Style Blaster Technology

The company has submitted multiple patents for technology that mimics blaster fire as it travels through the air. It is expected to be used in the 'Star Wars'-themed "Galaxy's Edge" theme park that will open at Disneyland and Walt Disney World next year.

Eric Skelton2938 days ago
Tiffany Haddish at the MTV Awards
Pop Culture

See Tiffany Haddish Parody 'Black Panther' and 'The Last Jedi,' Win an MTV Movie & TV Award

We knew that Tiffany Haddish would dominate as the host of this year’s MTV Movie and TV Awards, and that’s exactly what she did, particularly with her mock revamps of recent releases.

tara mahadevan2950 days ago

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