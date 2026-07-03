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Star Wars Day is upon us and Complex has put together an action-packed itinerary to celebrate one of the GOAT entertainment franchises.Jamie Iovine
Easter eggs from the latest Star Wars releaseKevin Wong
Actor John Boyega discusses the growth of Finn in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, producing his own movies, black British royalty and clapping back at racistsDemetria Irwin
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp