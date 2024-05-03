May the Fourth 2024: How to Celebrate Star Wars Day

Happy May the Fourth!

Yes, another Star Wars Day is upon us and Complex has put together an action-packed itinerary to celebrate one of the GOAT entertainment franchises. Of course if you can’t accomplish everything on this list in 24 hours, you can extend your observance of the May 4th holiday into the rest of the year. Let’s begin:



MORNING

You are about to embark on a wonderful day filled with items and experiences from a galaxy far, far away, so you’ll want to be at your best. There’s no better way to start May 4th than with a cup of Joffrey’s Star Wars coffee . They have multiple flavors and packaging featuring different Star Wars icons, so take your pick.

After you get some caffeine in your system you’ll be in prime condition to get the blood flowing. Jedis (or Sith Lords) always have to be at their physical best—plus you’ll be having some tasty Star Wars-related treats today—so why not hit a good workout so you can enjoy these delicacies guilt-free? We’ve found a great Jedi regimen that was published by Men’s Journal back in 2018 . All you need is a lightsaber (or a long stick).

We want to make sure that every part of your May 4th involves Star Wars in some shape or form. That includes personal hygiene. You don’t want to spend this special day smelling like a Tauntaun. Luckily the awesome soap gods at Dr. Squatch have you covered, literally. Get your clean on with Dr. Squatch Star Wars Collection Soap . Multiple fragrances available at your leisure.

May the Fourth falls on a Saturday this year so you’ll want to spend the day in the comfiest clothes possible. Harken back to the Saturday mornings of your childhood and get into a Star Wars Onesie to maximize your level of chill. There are lots of styles to choose from. You can don the armor of Mandalore and not have to worry about the cumbersome weight of Beskar, or just get cozy like they do on Kashyyyk with some Wookie garb .

Since it’s Saturday morning, you have to start the day off with some Saturday morning cartoons. Luckily there are plenty of Star Wars cartoons to choose from on Disney+. You have some modern-day instant classics such as The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, or Star Wars Rebels. Disney+ also has some vintage toons on deck with some classic ’80s feels such as Ewoks and Droids.

While enjoying some epic toons, you’re going to need some sustenance and the perfect first meal for May the Fourth are some Vader waffles. Turn your favorite breakfast item into everyone’s favorite Sand-Hating Sith with the Darth Vader Waffle Maker .

AFTERNOON

Now that you’ve satiated your Star Wars palate with some yummy appetizers, it’s time to dive headfirst into the movie series! This year, let’s go in chronological order and start with the prequel trilogy. Watching all three will take up a lot of the day so you only need to pick one of them. We suggest going with Episode III (Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith), because seeing how Anakin becomes Darth Vader will start your movie journey the right way.

Need a beverage? For whatever reason, some things in the Star Wars Universe just stand out in people’s memories. An example of such ephemera is the blue milk that Luke enjoys in what turns out to be his last meal with his Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. While we can’t provide a female Bantha for the real thing, you can make a solid replica with the recipe provided here .

If you’re a true Star Wars fan, odds are you have some variety of a collection, whether it be prop replicas, vintage shirts, or what everyone knows Star Wars does best: action figures. What better day to treat yourself to a Star Wars action figure than May the Fourth? There are many series and lines to choose from but my personal favorite is The Black Series by Hasbro . They are the elite figures with amazing detail and accessories, plus they look great on a shelf.

One of the most important steps for a Padawan to become a full-fledged Jedi is the process of building their own lightsaber. You, too, have the capability to do so with the good people at Ultrasabers . While the lightsaber-building class at Disneyland can be fun, it can get expensive. Luckily. Ultrasabers have items for all price ranges.

One thing that Star Wars was custom-built for (no pun intended) was the world of Lego. Want to build the Millennium Falcon ? Lego has you covered. How about something as grandiose as the Death Star ? Yup, you can do that. too. Basically, if you’ve seen it on the big screen, you can build it. Some will take you an afternoon, while others will take you a few days. Pick one depending on what level of completion you desire.

EVENING

What a day it’s been so far! You’re probably hungrier than a Rancor on a slow day at Jabba’s Palace. It’s only fitting that your last meal of the day does your inner scruffy-looking nerf herder right. Why not whip up a tasty Star Wars-themed dish? There are some very creative chefs out there who have come up with plenty of amazing recipes. Here are a bunch of various ideas to get you going. Or just make up your own!

As night approaches, it’s time to dive back into the Skywalker saga. You’re in for a treat because this is where the franchise truly shines. Cue up one of the bonafide classic films from the original saga, all bonafide classics, and without which no Star Wars day is complete. You really can’t go wrong with any of them. If you decide to watch Episode IV (Star Wars: A New Hope), try and watch Rogue One right before. It’s technically not an original saga film but they did a great job of blending the two movies.

If you’re movie’d out and want to flex on your friends with your vast knowledge of all things Star Wars, you can break out Trivial Pursuit Star Wars Classic Trilogy Collector’s Edition . Want to impress that special someone with the exact time it took Han Solo to complete the Kessel Run? Nothing is more of a turn-on than knowing the social hierarchy of Tusken Raiders. Or just be like me and demolish your wife and family in this game.

You can’t have a Star Wars day without diving into the vast library of Star Wars video games. We’ve been blessed over the years with many amazing Star Wars titles ranging from strategy games and first-person shooters to RPGs. No matter what console or gaming device you own, you can assume the role of many new and old Star Wars heroes and live your own adventure. Some great examples: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars: Squadrons, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Time for a quick read? Marvel has done a great job at expanding the universe in their various Star Wars series . These comic books tell tales that the movies simply couldn’t fit in and give you a much more expansive backstory and lore to many of your favorite characters. You can get some series collections on Amazon or a bookstore or read them digitally on your tablet.