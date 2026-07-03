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Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.William Goodman
Gina Carano, also known as Cara Dune in the 'Star Wars' series, was fired from 'The Mandalorian' following a series of controversial tweets. Here's what to knowKarla Rodriguez
From 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi’, here’s every ‘Star Wars’ related announcement made on Disney’s Investor Day 2020.William Goodman
Disney+ is continuing the next wave of Star Wars stories. Here’s how the rumored Donald Glover Lando TV series could impact the franchise.William Goodman