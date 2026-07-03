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'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Set for Digital Release on July 21
Pop Culture

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Digital Release Lands July 21

Bring Din and Grogu’s first big-screen mission home with behind-the-scenes Star Wars featurettes and a Jon Favreau commentary track.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Final Trailer Drops at CinemaCon
Pop Culture

'The Mandalorian & Grogu' Final Trailer Drops at CinemaCon

From Grogu’s swamp vision to Hutts, warlords, and a rebuilt Razor Crest, the final trailer hints at the most personal Mandalorian mission yet.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
How 'Maul: Shadow Lord' Shut Down a Major 'Mandalorian & Grogu' Theory
Pop Culture

‘Maul: Shadow Lord’ Just Shut Down a Major ‘Mandalorian’ Fan Theory

Rook Kast’s reveal in 'Maul: Shadow Lord' raises new questions about the Armorer and Mandalorian lore.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
Here's Your First Look at the New 'Star Wars Fate of the Old Republic' Video Game
Pop Culture

Here's Your First Look at the New 'Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic' Video Game

The surprise trailer dropped during the Game Awards.

Bernadette Giacomazzo218 days ago
George Lucas greets the crowd during the Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum Of Narrative Art panel.
Pop Culture

‘Star Wars’ Heads Back to the Big Screen for 50th Anniversary

The original 1977 film that launched the 'Star Wars' saga is returning to theaters in 2027 in honor of its 50th anniversary.

Sienna Dubois 351 days ago
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Pop Culture

New 'Star Wars' Movie ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’ Coming From Jon Favreau

The project marks the first 'Star Wars' film to go into production since 2019’s 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas920 days ago
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Scrapped 'Star Wars' Movie Would’ve Followed the ‘Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt’

The Oscar-winning director opened up about a 'Star Wars' spinoff that never materialized.

Brad Callas1012 days ago
Pop Culture

Donald and Stephen Glover's ‘Lando’ Star Wars Series Reportedly Becoming a Movie Instead (UPDATE)

The 'Atlanta' creator played Lando Calrissian in the 2018 film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' and is set to reprise his role on the Disney+ streaming service...eventually.

Jose Martinez1087 days ago
Bill Hader attends premiere of HBO's 'Barry'
Pop Culture

Bill Hader Explains Why He Doesn't Sign Autographs Anymore

During an appearance on the 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Bill Hader shed light on a past experience that resulted in him no longer signing autographs.

Brad Callas1174 days ago
Al Pacino speaks at The 92nd Street Y, New York
Pop Culture

Al Pacino on Turning Down Han Solo Role in 'Star Wars': 'I Gave Harrison Ford a Career'

During a recent discussion at The 92nd Street Y in New York City, Al Pacino shed light on turning down the iconic role of Han Solo in 1977's 'Star Wars.'

Brad Callas1184 days ago
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Daisy Rey Ridley back for more SW
Pop Culture

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Including Return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey 15 Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming 'Star Wars' film set 15 years after the events of 2019's polarizing 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas1198 days ago
Ahmed Best is seen onstage at Star Wars Celebration 2019
Pop Culture

Jar Jar Binks Actor Ahmed Best Gets New ‘Star Wars’ Role in ‘The Mandalorian,’ Thanks Everyone Who Has 'Held Me Up'

On a new Carl Weathers-directed episode of 'The Mandalorian,' 49-year-old Ahmed Best made his return to 'Star Wars'​​​​​​​—as a different character.

Joe Price1214 days ago
Taiki Waititi attends the MTV Europe Music Awards
Pop Culture

Taika Waititi Could Star in His ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Kevin Feige and Patty Jenkins Films Reportedly Shelved

Taika Waititi could be onscreen for his previously announced 'Star Wars' film. Patty Jenkins and Kevin Feige's projects, however, have reportedly been shelved.

Trace William Cowen1228 days ago
Pedro Pascal and Jon Favreau attend 'The Forge' experience inspired by the Star Wars series The Mandalorian.
Pop Culture

Jon Favreau Reveals He Wrote 'The Mandalorian' Season 4 Already: 'We Have to Know Where We're Going'

As the Season 3 premiere of 'The Mandalorian' draws near, Jon Favreau reveals in an interview that the scripts for the fourth season are done, and explains why.

Jose Martinez1241 days ago
Screenshot from trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 trailer.
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2

Disney+ has released a new trailer for Season 2 of its 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' spinoff 'The Bad Batch,' which will premiere in January 2023.

Jose Martinez1318 days ago
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Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | Official Trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (UPDATE)

Lucasfilm has unleashed the long-awaited first trailer for 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,' the fifth movie in the beloved action-adventure series.

Joe Price1325 days ago
Marvel Shares 'Secret Invasion' Trailer
Pop Culture

Trailers for Marvel's 'Secret Invasion,’ 'Star Wars: Andor,' and More Shared at D23

Marvel dropped the sneak peeks during Walt Disney Studios' D23 expo—a joint event with Star Wars and 20th Century. You can check out some of the trailers here.

Joshua Espinoza1407 days ago
'The Mandalorian'
Pop Culture

Watch 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Teaser Trailer

After receiving its premiere at 2022’s Star Wars Celebration, the first teaser trailer for Season 3 of 'The Mandalorian' on Disney+ has arrived.

Joe Price1407 days ago

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