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Easter eggs from the latest Star Wars releaseKevin Wong
Star Wars Day is upon us and Complex has put together an action-packed itinerary to celebrate one of the GOAT entertainment franchises.Jamie Iovine
It’s no surprise that big-budget, high-profile movies, especially ones from beloved franchises like Marvel or ‘Star Wars,’ dominate the box office todayjuliarp
After Disney revealed the title of the new 'Star Wars' movie, speculation is running rampant about who it refers to.ianservantes