Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

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Daisy Rey Ridley back for more SW
Pop Culture

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Including Return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey 15 Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming 'Star Wars' film set 15 years after the events of 2019's polarizing 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas1197 days ago
jj-abrams
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Admits 'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy Would Have Benefited From More Planning

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' and 'The Force Awakens' director and co-writer J.J. Abrams admitted the latest trilogy could've used some more planning.

Joe Price1878 days ago
daisy ridley
Pop Culture

Daisy Ridley Says Rey's Backstory Kept Changing Even as 'Rise of Skywalker' Was Underway

'Star Wars' lead Daisy Ridley revealed that when it came to Rey's heritage, "even as we were filming, I wasn’t sure what the answer was going to be."

Joe Price2137 days ago
disney
Pop Culture

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Heading to Disney+ 2 Months Early for May the 4th Release

Now you can complain about J.J. Abrams' trilogy-closer from the comfort of home.

Trace William Cowen2272 days ago
John Boyega attends the European film premiere of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'
Pop Culture

John Boyega Says ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Wasn’t ‘Embarrassing’ But Admits to ‘Some Disappointments’

Boyega has said a lot of things about 'Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker,' but embarrassing will not be one of them.

Jose Martinez2278 days ago
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Star Wars
Pop Culture

'Star Wars' Fan Adapts Colin Trevorrow's Unused 'Episode IX' Script as Animated Short Film

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' was almost an entirely different film, with J.J. Abrams revamping the script when he came on board. 

Joe Price2296 days ago
Kylo Ren and Rey costumes.
Pop Culture

New 'The Rise of Skywalker' Book Fills in Details on Rey and Kylo Ren's Kiss

Score one for platonic kisses and clones.

Gavin Evans2327 days ago
Harrison Ford
Pop Culture

Harrison Ford on His 'Rise of Skywalker' Appearance: 'I Have No F*cking Idea What a Force Ghost Is'

Not the guy to go to for settling 'Star Wars' fan debates.

Joe Price2342 days ago
sw
Pop Culture

Alleged ‘Star Wars’ Script Leak Gives Glimpse at Colin Trevorrow’s Vision for ‘Episode IX’

It's quite arguably stronger than the J.J. Abrams-ified version.

Trace William Cowen2375 days ago
John Boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Responds to His 'Star Wars' Critics With Amusing Video

The actor clearly isn't fazed by the Reylo ship.

Joshua Espinoza2379 days ago
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Billie Lourd and Carrie Fisher
Pop Culture

Carrie Fisher's Daughter Billie Lourd Played Her Stand-In for 'The RIse of Skywalker'

Despite her tragic death in 2016 at age 60, Carrie Fisher returned as Leia Organa in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'

Joe Price2382 days ago
Adam Driver and Daisy Ridley
Pop Culture

The 'Ben Solo Challenge' Has 'Star Wars' Fans Reenacting 'Rise of Skywalker' Scene

Fans of Adam Driver's performance as Ben Solo, aka Kylo Ren, have taken it upon themselves to reenact a specific moment from the latest 'Star Wars.'

Joe Price2383 days ago
skywalker
Pop Culture

‘Rise of Skywalker’ Viewers Demand Disney #ReleaseTheJJCut Amid Rumors the Director Was Rushed and Sabotaged

A viral Reddit post claims Disney sabotaged J.J. Abrams and 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' and comments from the film's editor aren't helping.

Philip Lewis2388 days ago
John Boyega
Pop Culture

John Boyega Claps Back at 'Reylo' Shippers in New Year's Eve Tweetstorm

John Boyega caused a bit of stir Tuesday afternoon when he shared a tweet that many perceived as Reylo shade.

Joshua Espinoza2390 days ago
abrams ford
Pop Culture

J.J. Abrams Explains How He Got Original 'Star Wars' Trilogy Actor to Return for 'Rise of Skywalker'

The writer-director talked to 'Vanity Fair' about the new movie.

Gavin Evans2391 days ago
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Kelly Marie Tran
Pop Culture

'The Rise of Skywalker' Screenwriter Reveals Reason for Kelly Marie Tran's Reduced Role

Fans of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' aren't pleased with how little time Rose Tico, portrayed by Kelly Marie Tran, received in the film.

Philip Lewis2392 days ago
Jon M. Chu
Pop Culture

'Crazy Rich Asians' Director Calls for 'Star Wars' Spinoff for Kelly Marie Tran's Rose Tico

Jon M. Chu was seemingly disappointed with the lack of screen time Kelly Marie Tran's character received in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.'

Joshua Espinoza2392 days ago

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