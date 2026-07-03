Southside

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Two men side by side; the left wears a black shirt with tattoos, the right wears sunglasses and a black jacket with chains.
Music

Southside Says He Won’t Work With Gunna Out of Respect for Young Thug: ‘Right Is Right’

Southside says he won’t produce for Gunna again, citing loyalty to Young Thug and street principles.

Mark Elibert326 days ago
Aerial view of a coastal city with a superimposed image of yachts on the water, surrounded by colorful buildings.
Music

Travis Scott Joins Future for "South of France" Remix

The 'Mixtape Pluto' track gets the La Flame treatment.

Trace William Cowen623 days ago
Future in a polaroid
Music

Future's 'Mixtape Pluto' Solo Return: Here Are the Credits

'Mixtape Pluto,' a solo effort, follows Future and Metro Boomin's back-to-back No. 1 albums 'We Don't Trust You' and 'We Still Don't Trust You.'

Trace William Cowen665 days ago
Cher and Alexander Edwards are seated together, with Cher wearing a stylish white jacket adorned with black details and Edwards in a black suit and sunglasses
Pop Culture

Cher Addresses Boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards Fight With Travis Scott in Cannes, Says 'He Didn't Start' It

The altercation took place late last week at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty.

Brad Callas775 days ago
Two people dance energetically on stage in a misty, vibrant concert setting, surrounded by a lively crowd and colorful backlighting. No celebrities identified
Music

Alexander 'AE' Edwards Speaks on Altercation Involving Him, Travis Scott, and Southside: 'It's a Healthy Fade'

The incident took place at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty while Tyga stood by.

Jose Martinez778 days ago
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Music

G Herbo Says Tense Funny Marco Interview Was Staged: ‘We Was a Little Off the Sauce’

He added that it's nothing but love between him and the comedian.

Joe Price886 days ago
Music

Lil Yachty and Southside Unleash New Single and Video "Gimme Da Lite"

Yachty previewed the track during his appearance at ComplexCon 2023.

Joshua Espinoza952 days ago
Style

Funny Marco Says G Herbo and Southside Broke His $30,000 Watch During Tense Interview

Funny Marco's tense conversation with G Herbo and Southside has gone viral.

tara mahadevan1003 days ago
Music

Southside Disputes Jermaine Dupri's Claim That He Invented 'Making It Rain'

The Atlanta producer credits Atlanta OGs like his father with pioneering the practice of throwing crash at strip clubs.

Brad Callas1026 days ago
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Music

Southside Says Young Thug's 'Business Is Business' Album Came Together in 2 Weeks: 'Metro the Goat'

The project is expected to debut at the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200, according to HITS Daily Double.

Abel Shifferaw1109 days ago
Yung Miami of City Girls performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity and Pool Party
Music

Yung Miami Talks Diddy Relationship: ‘We’re Having the Time of Our Lives, But We’re Still Single’

Following the success of her new podcast 'Caresha Please​​​​​​​,' Yung Miami has opened up about her relationship with Diddy and co-parenting with Southside.

Joe Price1389 days ago
ghetto superstar publicist
Music

Listen to Roddy Ricch's New Single "Ghetto Superstar" f/ G Herbo and Doe Boy

Just a few months after dropping his three-song EP 'The Big 3,' Roddy Ricch enlists G Herbo and Doe Boy for his new single "Ghetto Superstar."

Brad Callas1408 days ago
Morray "Ticket"
Music

Morray Enlists Southside for New Single "Ticket"

A few months after celebrating Mother's Day by dropping his latest single, "Momma's Love," North Carolina rapper Morray returns with a new track.

Brad Callas1434 days ago
Southside Says He's Paid for 10 BBLs: 'I Call Myself Bob the Builder'
Music

Southside Claims He's Financed 10 BBLs: 'I Call Myself Bob the Builder'

The 808 Mafia producer shared the information during a recent appearance on 'The Cruz Show,' revealing he's also paid for women's breast augmentations.

Joshua Espinoza1477 days ago
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Southside links with Travis Scott and Future on new track "Hold that heat"
Music

Southside Recruits Travis Scott and Future for New Video and Song "Hold That Heat"

Producer Southside has linked-up with two of his most trustworthy collaborators, Travis Scott and Future, for his hard-hitting new song “Hold That Heat.”

Joe Price1547 days ago

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