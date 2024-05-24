Footage Shows Fight Involving Travis Scott, Southside, and Alexander 'AE' Edwards While Tyga Stands By

TMZ reports the fight happened at an event hosted by Richie Akiva. According to those who were in attendance, Travis Scott got aggressive after Akiva shouted out Tyga, AE, and La Flame. It got physical after Southside and AE started pushing each other, with Travis getting involved not long after, but no one was seriously hurt.

A source told Page Six the incident happened at about 5 a.m. "Models were flying everywhere in the melee. Someone got hit with an ice bucket," the insider said. Another anonymous eyewitness told the outlet, “Travis was the aggressor. He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

Neither of the rappers has commented on the altercation.

It's unclear what started the conflict, but it's worth pointing out that Tyga and Travis Scott both dated Kylie Jenner. Tyga was romantically linked to Jenner from 2014 to 2017, at which point she started dating Scott. She and Trav welcomed their first daughter in 2018 and a son in 2022. By early 2023, they were no longer an item.

Jenner has since entered a romantic relationship with Timothée Chalamet. Following the release of Utopia, fans theorized that Scott took shots at the Dune and Wonka star on "Meltdown."