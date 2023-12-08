Lil Yachty and Southside Unleash New Single and Video "Gimme Da Lite"

It’s been an eventful week for Lil Yachty.
After starring in Tyler, the Creator’s newly released le FLEUR* lookbook, Yachty connected with Southside on the much-anticipated track “Gimme da Lite.” The song, which was accompanied by an official music video, continues the rapper’s extensive working relationship with the 808 Mafia boss, as they previously teamed up on cuts like “Menace,” “Boat Skirrt,” “Das Cap,” “Flex Up,” and more.
Fans have been waiting for “Gimme da Lite” since mid-November, when Yachty provided a preview at ComplexCon 2023.
You can stream the new song on Apple Music, Spotify, and all major platforms, and watch its video via YouTube above.
“Gimme da Lite” arrives just a week after Lil Boat hopped on the remix of “Never Lose Me,” the latest track off Flo Milli's upcoming album, Fine Ho, Stay. The project is expected to drop in the upcoming months.
“You so hood, I’m so bougie,” Yachty rapped on the track (below). “With a flash, we can turn this into Tubi/I’ma snack on your booty like Scooby/I’ma roll the Rolls-Royce like a Rubi/Squirt like a dolphin, my mouth a jacuzzi.”
The Let’s Start Here rapper recently addressed his lyricism in a conversation with Tierra Whack for Rolling Stone’s "Musicians on Musicians" series. Yachty pointed to his presence in the 2016 XXL Freshman Class along with rappers like 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Uzi Vert, and Desiigner. He told Tierra his come-up with unique, as he chose to avoid certain topics when writing his lyrics.
“When I was younger, and coming up, the class I was a part of glorified drugs, face tats, everything under the book, you know,” he said. “And what I learned as I got older—I’m grateful for the fan base I have. It’s a huge fan base, and the love is real. But I always realized that I never had the fan base of certain peers because I didn’t glorify negativity. I didn’t glorify things that I didn’t stand by, you know.”