Lil Yachty and Southside Unleash New Single and Video "Gimme Da Lite"

It’s been an eventful week for Lil Yachty.

After starring in Tyler, the Creator’s newly released le FLEUR* lookbook, Yachty connected with Southside on the much-anticipated track “Gimme da Lite.” The song, which was accompanied by an official music video, continues the rapper’s extensive working relationship with the 808 Mafia boss, as they previously teamed up on cuts like “Menace,” “Boat Skirrt,” “Das Cap,” “Flex Up,” and more.

Fans have been waiting for “Gimme da Lite” since mid-November, when Yachty provided a preview at ComplexCon 2023.