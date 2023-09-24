Southside Disputes Jermaine Dupri's Claim That He Invented 'Making It Rain'

Southside is disputing Jermaine Dupri's claim that he invented “making it rain.”

Earlier this week, the So So Def boss credited himself with starting the practice of throwing cash in strip clubs.

“I actually was the person who created this because I did this first in the ‘Money Ain’t A Thang’ video,” Dupri said on Apple Music’s The Estelle Show. “Me and Jay-Z are in the car throwing money throughout the whole video. That became my thing with that song. That became my thing going into these strip clubs.”

Dupri added, “I remember going to the club throwing the money. The first time I ever threw the money in the air, I probably threw $1,000 on the floor. And the girl at the strip club said, ‘You want me to get down on the floor and get my money?’ She didn’t understand what was happening.”

According to Southside, however, the iconic strip club move was invented well before Dupri by Atlanta OGs such as the producer's father, who stayed out of the spotlight.