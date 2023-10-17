Funny Marco Says G Herbo and Southside Broke His $30,000 Watch During Tense Interview

G Herbo and Southside got a little rowdy on Funny Marco’s show.
The two longtime collaborators are the latest to star on Marco’s YouTube show, Open Thoughts—and they spent the whole time trolling the comedian. It seems that they also broke Marco’s $30,000 watch.
A deleted scene from the episode shows what looks like a watch skidding across the floor and breaking into pieces. Someone hands it back to Southside and then he drops it again.
Marco spoke on it in a Facebook comment, responding to a follower: “Naw, they broke my 30k watch and calling me a bitch,” he wrote. “I don’t talk to people like that, but this post not for the people like [you] that don’t really watch me. I understand. I get fans—this post for them.”
Marco’s conversation with Herb and Southside has gone viral in the last couple of days, with some fans critical of the two artists’ behavior.
Marco responded to the commentary on his Facebook page, writing, “I understand a lot of y’all mad about the interview. I was upset while it was going on, but I understand I got a job to do and one thing about me, I respect people on my show.” He continued, “I didn’t want to match they energy—it’s so many L’s I took on my journey. I wish I could show I don’t hide anything, so I feel it was only right to put the episode out myself. And just learn from that episode and move on.”
He also responded on his Instagram Story: “It’s nothing but respect to both them. We both learn, love, and move on!”
Southside responded to the backlash, saying Marco “wasn’t scared.” He continued, “I fuck with Marco. Marco’s still my n***a. Marco’s just funny.”