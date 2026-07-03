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Fetty Wap
Music

Fetty Wap Recalls His Booking Fee Falling to $5000 From $250K Prior to Arrest: 'By 2017 It Was Over'

"By 2017, it was over," Fetty said, as rappers like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black rose to fame.

tara mahadevan122 days ago
PinkPantheress performs onstage during a concert at O2 Academy Brixton on September 18, 2025 in London, United Kingdom.
Music

PinkPantheress Reveals She Used to 'Follow Then Unfollow' Artists to Get Noticed on SoundCloud

The British hitmaker had a sly trick to get artists' attention on SoundCloud, where she first came to fame.

Alex Gonzalez296 days ago
Tinashe on the red carpet
Music

Tinashe and SoundCloud Are Looking for DJs to Open Her Match My Freak Tour

"If you make dope music, then you should submit for a chance to join me on the road," Tinashe tells Complex of this unique opportunity.

Trace William Cowen668 days ago
Big Sean at the "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F" World Premiere.
Music

Big Sean Announces New 'Better Me Than You' Release Date, Teases More Music on SoundCloud

The "On Up" rapper delayed the album just days before it was scheduled to be released.

Jose Martinez690 days ago
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Musician in denim jacket and beanie performs on stage, audience with raised phones in foreground
Music

Bryson Tiller on Initially Deleting "Don’t" Before It Became a Hit: 'I Was Like, F*ck This Sh*t'

Bryson Tiller gives fellow artists a timeless lesson in ignoring the opinions of others on your path to greatness.

Trace William Cowen836 days ago
Music

SoundCloud Might Be Sold for $1 Billion or More

A sale of the streaming platform isn't expected to happen for another few months, but it could fetch a high price.

Alex Ocho920 days ago
Music

PartyNextdoor Says He’s the 'SoundCloud King': ‘It’s Undeniable’

The Ontario native built his fanbase and released some of his first songs on SoundCloud.

Mark Elibert937 days ago
Drake on a screen at the Grammys
Music

The Newest Drake AI Song "Not A Game" Is a Recycled SoundCloud Track From 2019

After the viral hit “Heart On My Sleeve” incorporated AI-generated vocals from Drake and The Weeknd, a new AI song spawned titled “Not A Game.”

Louis Pavlakos1178 days ago
Cons is seen in a new music video
Music

Consequence Shares “Disappointed," Slams People Not Supporting Kanye Amid Fallout From Anti-Semitic Hate Speech

Consequence has been publicly outspoken about the ensuing fallout, all while continuing to stand by Kanye despite a string of anti-Semitic hate speech.

Trace William Cowen1241 days ago
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Kid Cudi photographed in Los Angeles
Music

Kid Cudi Deletes SoundCloud Version of Song When Fan Says They Prefer It Over the Official One

Kid Cudi deleted the SoundCloud version of the track "Love" after a fan tweeted to him and wrote that they prefer it to the official version.

tara mahadevan1346 days ago
KenTheMan is seen in a new video
Music

KenTheMan Featured in New Mini-Documentary From SoundCloud

Houston's KenTheMan, who was last year selected as one of Complex's 30 artists to watch for the year, is featured in a new mini-documentary.

Trace William Cowen1375 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs onstage during Made In America
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Shares "Hittin My Shoulder" Track

The Dun Deal-produced track arrives a day after Uzi unleashed his "Flex Up" cut, which is expected to appear on their upcoming 'Red &amp; White' EP.

Joshua Espinoza1458 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs at the 2022 Something in the Water Music Festival
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Drops New Track "Flex Up"

Lil Uzi Vert has come though with another song. The track, which was produced by Maaly Raw, is titled "Flex Up." Uzi previously dropped "I Know."

Abel Shifferaw1459 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert performs on day 1 of Wireless Festival 2022
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Shares New Song "I Know"

Just two days after surprising fans with a new single called "Space Cadet," Lil Uzi Vert returns with their latest SoundCloud loosie "I Know."

Brad Callas1460 days ago
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