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XXXTENTACION was a polarizing figure who reshaped hip-hop with his emotive music. On his 28th birthday, we uncover 10 facts about the late rapper.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Playboi Carti's debut, 'Die Lit,' is one of the most influential rap records of the 21st century. Here are a few things you might not know about the classic.Will Schube
From Playboi Carti and Ken Carson to Tana and Sofaygo, these are the best rage rap songs of all time.Antonio Johri
Five years after XXXTentacion released “Look At Me!” here’s the story of the kid on the cover, who has run from the law, started a rap career, and gone to jail.Eric Skelton