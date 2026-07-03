Soundcloud Rappers

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What happens half a decade after a controversial teenage rapper goes viral and makes millions? We spent two days in Miami with Lil Pump to find out.
Eric Skelton

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Fetty Wap
Music

Fetty Wap Recalls His Booking Fee Falling to $5000 From $250K Prior to Arrest: 'By 2017 It Was Over'

"By 2017, it was over," Fetty said, as rappers like Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, and Kodak Black rose to fame.

tara mahadevan122 days ago
Destroy Lonely image from Getty
Music

Destroy Lonely on Why He Despises the Term 'Underground Rap'

In a wide-ranging interview with Complex, up-and-comer Destroy Lonely speaks on why he rejects labels like "underground rap" and "Soundcloud rapper."

Starr Savoy1172 days ago
Yeat 2022 Complex cover story
Music

Yeat Says He Has 200 Songs With 'GOAT SoundCloud Rapper' Lil Uzi Vert

In a new Complex cover story, Yeat reveals he has "probably 200" songs with Lil Uzi Vert, who he considers the greatest SoundCloud rapper of all time.

Trace William Cowen1348 days ago
Rapper Lil Pump in an interview with Bootleg Kev
Music

Lil Pump on Whether He Thinks J. Cole’s Prediction About Him Falling Off Came True

Lil Pump shared whether he thinks J. Cole was right about his career trajectory with the pointed bars on his song "1985," which arrived four years ago.

Joe Price1358 days ago
XXXTentacion documentary screenshot
Music

Hulu Shares 'Look at Me: XXXTentacion' Documentary Trailer

Hulu has shared the first trailer for the documentary 'Look at Me: XXXTentacion,' which promises to examine the controversial rapper’s rise to fame.

Joe Price1521 days ago
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Lil Uzi Vert performs at 2021 Rolling Loud New York
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Says He's Focused on 'Working' and Is 'Going Back to Classic Mode'

Lil Uzi Vert took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday to announce that he's "going back to classic mode." Uzi dropped off his album 'Eternal Atake' back in 2020.

Brad Callas1528 days ago
Lil Xan performing at Billboard Hot 100 Festival
Music

Lil Xan Details How Rapper Stat Quo Enabled Drug Addiction While Working as His Manager

In an Instagram Live session, Lil Xan claimed his former manager Stat Quo supplied him with drugs while he was on tour at the height of his addiction.

tara mahadevan1660 days ago
Rapper Future performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles
Music

Future Reacts to Becoming First Artist With 10 Million SoundCloud Followers

Just before 2021 reaches a conclusion, Future has hit another milestone by becoming the first artist to reach over 10 million followers on SoundCloud.

Joe Price1661 days ago
fetty-trap-queen
Music

Fetty Wap Claims "Trap Queen" Is the Reason Why Rappers Started a SoundCloud

Fetty Wap tossed his hat into the ring for the Soundcloud rap Mount Rushmore, saying his 2015 debut hit single "Trap Queen" spawned the Soundcloud rapper wave.

tara mahadevan1865 days ago
questlove snl
Pop Culture

Questlove Knocks Some Sense Into Soundcloud Rappers in Rap Roundtable 'SNL' Skit

Questlove appeared on the newest episode of 'Saturday Night Live' where he spoke on a panel with two Soundcloud rappers and Queen Latifah.

tara mahadevan2042 days ago
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trav
Music

Travis Scott on the Importance of SoundCloud for the Newer Generation of Rap

Travis Scott and Pharrell talk modern music consumption and industry practices on Lebron James' HBO series 'The Shop.'

Trace William Cowen2632 days ago
lil xan
Music

Lil Xan Announces Break From Social Media: 'Need to Get Away From the Devil'

The 22-year-old rapper referred to social media as 'the devil' while announcing that he will be withdrawing from the spotlight.

Hannah Lifshutz2636 days ago
Trippie Redd performs at Irving Plaza
Music

Trippie Redd Drops a Surprise Project of Unreleased Tracks

Redd went on Instagram to announce a project of old, unreleased material for his day-one fans.

Xavier Hamilton2696 days ago
Lil Pump arrives at the Warner Music Group Pre Grammy Celebration
Music

Lil Pump Says He's the Reason SoundCloud Exists

The outlandish claim helps set the stage for Lil Pump's upcoming debut album, 'Harverd Dropout.'

Xavier Hamilton2704 days ago

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