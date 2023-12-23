PartyNextdoor Says He’s the 'SoundCloud King': ‘It’s Undeniable’

PartyNextDoor has claimed the title of "SoundCloud King" during a recent Instagram Live stream.

The Ontario native recorded himself inside a studio and reflected on who deserved the coveted title. According to Party, people have ruled him out of the conversation, but the only person who should have that role is himself. Party has an extensive history of sharing some of his early songs, such as "Make A Mil" and "Wus Good/Curious," on the streaming platform while also growing his fanbase there.

"Y'all don't even count me, and I hear who they say, 'Who's the SoundCloud king.' It's undeniable," Party said. "Who went from the runner-up who made songs with every single top artist? People can try and beat the record, but there's no one person who went from Kanye [West], Nicki [Minaj], Lil Wayne, Drake, and everyone who's important from SoundCloud. Like it was supposed to be a joke."