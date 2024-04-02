Bryson Tiller on Initially Deleting "Don’t" Before It Became a Hit: 'I Was Like, F*ck This Sh*t'

“It was one of those situations where I was just in my head,” Tiller told Complex. “I had played it for, like, five people and they all gave me like just ‘eh’ type responses. So I was like, damn. Maybe this shit sucks. But then I was just like, man, but I’ve been listening to it over and over and over and over. It has to be good a little bit.”

Tiller ultimately decided to put the song out there “for people that are like me,” though its initial window of availability again saw him battling doubt.

“It was moving really slow,” he recalled. “Nobody really cared. Nobody said anything. None of my friends hit me up. … So I deleted it. I was like, fuck this shit. What am I doing?”