Sky Ferreira

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We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.
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Latest Stories

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Music

Watch Sky Ferreira Make Her Film Debut In 'The Green Inferno'

Get a glimpse of Sky Ferreira making her long-awaited film debut in Eli Roth's next horror film out soon in the U.S.

jessielmorris3997 days ago
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Music

Sky Ferreira Announces the Title of Her Second Album

The follow-up to 'Night Time, My Time.'

ianservantes4120 days ago
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Music

Watch Sky Ferreira's "OMANKO" Video

Sky Ferreira's boyfriend, Zachary Cole Smith of DIIV, put together this home video of their travels for "OMANKO."

Justin Block4228 days ago
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Style

Richard Prince Turns Celebrity Instagram Photos Into Canvas Prints

The photographer recently began Instagramming photos of prints of Instagram photos.

andrewlasane4441 days ago
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Style

SSENSE and "System" Magazine Will Premiere Sky Ferreira's "I Blame Myself" in Their New Music Video Series

SSENSE teams up with "System" magazine to change the online fashion and music game.

C.Harris4477 days ago
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Style

Sky Ferreira and Her Intense Eyes Pay Terry Richardson a Visit

Whatever you do, don't stare back.

andrewlasane4600 days ago
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Music

Sky Ferreira Has a Dark, Colorful Night Out in the Video for "Night Time, My Time"

It was the nightest of times, it was the Skyest of times.

krame014615 days ago
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Music

The Best Song I Heard On The Way To Work This Morning: Sky Ferreira's "24 Hours"

The long-distance relationship anthem is perfect for short-distance commutes.

Claire Lobenfeld4616 days ago
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Music

Sky Ferreira - "Everything Is Embarrassing (Jim-E Stack Remix)"

Jim-E Stack has to be one of the most underrated dudes making weirdo club oriented house productions. He's also been one of the least prolific as far

brenttactic4643 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF Review: Eli Roth's Cannibal Horror "The Green Inferno" is an Imbalanced Meal of Extreme Violence

First lesson learned: Cannibalism isn't all that funny.

MattBarone4694 days ago
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Style

Sky Ferreira Gets Grungy at Terry Richardson's Studio

A little dirty, in a hot way.

andrewlasane4697 days ago
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Style

Sky Ferreira is Stunningly Fierce in S Moda's March 2013 Issue

We wonder what she's thinking about here.

Evelyn Lee4863 days ago
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