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We're in the middle of weekend 2 of the Ultra Music Festival, and while many of you will be checking out the UMF live-stream later on today, we know some of you are stuck in front of your computers, waiting for Ultra to get the stream up. Why not take some of that time and run through this week's best remixes. We've got some doozies in here, with everyone from Baauer to Jack Beats turning in some fire reworks.androids
Episode 5 of Euphoria Season 3 on HBO featured Nate in, you guessed it, more Bottega Veneta.Mike DeStefano
From a Lil Jon classic performed by a James Brown impersonator, to a tense encounter with a loan shark, we break down Cassie and Nate's wedding night.Trace William Cowen
From Zendaya to Tom Holland, Anya Taylor-Joy to Jacob Elordi, this is our definitive list for the best actors and actresses in their 20s right now.Khal