Claire Lobenfeld
Latest Stories
Drake, Leave Nicki Out of This
The Boy needs to keep the battle between him and Meek Mill.
Having Trouble Meeting Women (White or Otherwise)? Ask Chromeo
Dave 1, one-half of the pop/electronica duo Chromeo, answers all your relationship questions.
Complex Staffers Remember Their Favorite Track from Usher's "Confessions"
10 years ago today, Usher dropped "Confessions." The Complex staff takes a look back their favorite tracks.
Young Thug Links Up with Yakki Divioshi For "Yah Yah" (Prod. London On Da Track)
The latest installment in #ThuggerThuggerThursday.
Frank Ocean Never Sent the "F**K OFF" Check to Chipotle
"Nice stunt, Frank." - Chipotle rep.
A-Trak and Lex Luger, AKA Low Pros, Release New Song "Muscle" Featuring Juvenile
From their upcoming Fool's Gold EP.
Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Wonder Rehearse "Get Lucky" for the Grammys
Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Wonder Rehearse "Get Lucky" for the Grammys
Watch the Video for Justin Timberlake's "Not a Bad Thing"
A documentary crew searches for a couple that got engaged to Justin Timberlake's music in the video for "Not a Bad Thing"
Watch YG Perform "Who Do You Love" and "My Hitta" With Jeezy and DJ Mustard on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
YG takes his <em>My Krazy Life</em> hits to late night.
Watch Episode 1 of Jason Goldwatch's "Time Alone" Featuring Bun B
Presented with Mass Appeal.
Lil Wayne Talks About His Early Days in the First Episode of CRWN
And his admiration of Jay Z.
RATKING and King Krule Link Up For the Video For "So Sick Stories"
An odd-but-perfect match.
Hit-Boy Teams Up with Nipsey Hussle For "Alert"
The producer is back to rapping.
"I really don't see me and Justin Bieber having a record": 50 Cent Previews "Animal Ambition"
A first take on songs from Fifty's first album in 5 years.
Watch the Video For Chromeo's "Jealous (I Ain't With It)"
Viva Las Vegas.
Kanye West Sentenced to Two Years Probation For 2013 LAX Paparazzo Attack
The photographer has filed a civil lawsuit, too.
Third Person Deceased After SXSW Hit and Run
Days after suspect is formally charged.