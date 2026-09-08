Claire Lobenfeld Portrait

Claire Lobenfeld

Joined July 2014 | 190 posts
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Latest Stories

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Drake, Leave Nicki Out of This

The Boy needs to keep the battle between him and Meek Mill.

Claire Lobenfeld4068 days ago
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Having Trouble Meeting Women (White or Otherwise)? Ask Chromeo

Dave 1, one-half of the pop/electronica duo Chromeo, answers all your relationship questions.

Claire Lobenfeld4510 days ago

The Week In Music Writing

Music writing from the week that was.

Claire Lobenfeld4561 days ago
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Complex Staffers Remember Their Favorite Track from Usher's "Confessions"

10 years ago today, Usher dropped "Confessions." The Complex staff takes a look back their favorite tracks.

Claire Lobenfeld4561 days ago
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Young Thug Links Up with Yakki Divioshi For "Yah Yah" (Prod. London On Da Track)

The latest installment in #ThuggerThuggerThursday.

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago
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Frank Ocean Never Sent the "F**K OFF" Check to Chipotle

"Nice stunt, Frank." - Chipotle rep.

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago

A-Trak and Lex Luger, AKA Low Pros, Release New Song "Muscle" Featuring Juvenile

From their upcoming Fool's Gold EP.

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago
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Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Wonder Rehearse "Get Lucky" for the Grammys

Watch Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Wonder Rehearse "Get Lucky" for the Grammys

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago
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Watch the Video for Justin Timberlake's "Not a Bad Thing"

A documentary crew searches for a couple that got engaged to Justin Timberlake's music in the video for "Not a Bad Thing"

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago

Watch YG Perform "Who Do You Love" and "My Hitta" With Jeezy and DJ Mustard on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

YG takes his <em>My Krazy Life</em> hits to late night.

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago
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Watch Episode 1 of Jason Goldwatch's "Time Alone" Featuring Bun B

Presented with Mass Appeal.

Claire Lobenfeld4564 days ago
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Lil Wayne Talks About His Early Days in the First Episode of CRWN

And his admiration of Jay Z.

Claire Lobenfeld4565 days ago
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RATKING and King Krule Link Up For the Video For "So Sick Stories"

An odd-but-perfect match.

Claire Lobenfeld4566 days ago
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Hit-Boy Teams Up with Nipsey Hussle For "Alert"

The producer is back to rapping.

Claire Lobenfeld4566 days ago
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"I really don't see me and Justin Bieber having a record": 50 Cent Previews "Animal Ambition"

A first take on songs from Fifty's first album in 5 years.

Claire Lobenfeld4566 days ago
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Watch the Video For Chromeo's "Jealous (I Ain't With It)"

Viva Las Vegas.

Claire Lobenfeld4566 days ago
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Kanye West Sentenced to Two Years Probation For 2013 LAX Paparazzo Attack

The photographer has filed a civil lawsuit, too.

Claire Lobenfeld4567 days ago

Third Person Deceased After SXSW Hit and Run

Days after suspect is formally charged.

Claire Lobenfeld4567 days ago

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