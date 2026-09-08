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Justin Block

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Joined July 2014 | 766 posts
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Latest Stories

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen scrambles for a run during his playoff defeat to the Denver Broncos.

The 25 Greatest NFL Players to Never Win a Super Bowl

Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.

Justin Block239 days ago
Randy Moss on the sidelines in 2009.

The 12 Best Wide Receivers Who Have Never Won a Super Bowl

Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, and Megatron all have one thing missing on their Hall of Fame resumes

Justin Block343 days ago
Jeezy and Gucci Mane

A History of Jeezy and Gucci Mane's Beef

From "Icy" to a 'Verzuz' matchup, here's everything that's gone down in Jeezy's beef with Gucci Mane over the years. We chronicle the highs and lows.

Justin Block1694 days ago
Muhammad Ali

25 Things You Didn't Know About Muhammad Ali

He's related to Katie Couric and knocked out Superman.

Justin Block3025 days ago
mass shootings las vegas

5 Years After Children Were Massacred, We Still Have No New Gun Control Laws

Actionable change from Congress is apparently too much to ask for.

Justin Block3272 days ago
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LeBron James and Kyrie Irving share a laugh.

A History of LeBron James and Kyrie Irving's Complicated Relationship

This is how LeBron James and Kyrie Irving's relationship has played out over their careers.

Justin Block3338 days ago
jay z

The Evolution of Jay Z's Cover Art, From 'Reasonable Doubt' to '4:44'

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to '4:44,' Jay Z's album cover art has evolved throughout his career.

Justin Block3366 days ago
Bape x Anti Social Social Club release

Here's What Went Down at the Bape x Anti Social Social Club Drop in NYC

We went down to Bape's NY store and talked to the people in line about the Bape x Anti Social Social Club drop.

Justin Block3412 days ago
Not Available Lead

25 of Daniel Sturridge's Favorite Rappers

From Drake to Krept and Konan, Daniel Sturridge dropped some of his hip-hop favorites on us.

Justin Block4094 days ago
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The Greatest One-on-One Rivalries in NBA History

From Magic vs. Bird to LeBron vs. Durant, these are some of the greatest player rivalries in the history of The Association.

Justin Block4131 days ago
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Iman Shumpert, Chicago Native, Reacts to Nikola Mirotic Clothesline: "He Wants to Get Out Safe, Don’t He?”

Iman Shumpert didn't take getting clotheslined by Nikola Mirotic very lightly.

Justin Block4143 days ago

Bleacher Report Presents: 12 Unusual Sports Sayings, Explained

How did "serving up a facial" and "hat trick" become sports sayings?

Justin Block4143 days ago
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Skip Bayless, Forever a Hater, Says 52-Year-Old Michael Jordan Could Beat LeBron James in a Game of 1-on-1

Skip Bayless is trolling himself at this point.

Justin Block4143 days ago

Did Juventus Fans Force This Black Fan off the Subway in Madrid?

Juventus fans appear to be acting out in racist ways, again.

Justin Block4143 days ago
Not Available Lead

Shayanna Jenkins on Whether Her and Aaron Hernandez Are Still Together: "Eh"

Shayanna Jenkins' perjury charges have been dropped, but has she dropped Aaron Hernandez yet?

Justin Block4144 days ago
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34 Percent of NBA Fans Think Michael Jordan Could Beat LeBron James 1-on-1 Today

500 voters picked Michael Jordan over LeBron James in a hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup.

Justin Block4144 days ago
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Caller Tries to Compare Henrik Lundqvist to The Undertaker, Mike Francesa Is Having Absolutely None of It

Don't waste your time! Mike Francesa will not talk about WrestleMania, at all.

Justin Block4144 days ago

Rob Gronkowski's Tinder Tips Won't Work for You

Rob Gronkowski has used Tinder in the past, and has tips for anyone having a hard time finding love on the app.

Justin Block4144 days ago

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