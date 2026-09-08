krame01 Portrait

krame01

Joined June 2014 | 344 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Jay-Z sitting in an office, wearing a cap and casual attire, with cityscape visible through large windows behind him. This was during the Reasonable Doubt era, which is one of the greatest rap albums of the '90s.

The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s

From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'

krame01181 days ago
Best Future Songs

The 50 Best Future Songs

This is he definitive look at Future's catalog, including all the mixtape cuts, non-album singles, and loosies.

krame013178 days ago
Not Available Lead

The T-Pain Effect: How Auto-Tune Ruined Music... And Saved Hip-Hop

From Roger Troutman to T-Pain to Future and beyond, vocal manipulation technology has evolved from a trend to a gimmick to a mucial pandemic.

krame014529 days ago
Not Available Lead

Take a Ride with Trae Tha Truth and Snoop Dogg in the Video for "My Old School"

You're never too young to enjoy an old school car.

krame014558 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

YG's "My Krazy Life" Debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

It loses to the <em>Frozen</em> soundtrack, but YG can let it go.

krame014558 days ago
Not Available Lead

Watch Danny Brown Perform "Dip" on "The Arsenio Hall Show"

He also talks about his love for Kathy Griffin.

krame014558 days ago
Not Available Lead

Listen to Sam Smith's Stunning New Single, "Stay With Me"

It's hard to leave that voice anyway.

krame014559 days ago
Not Available Lead

Premiere: Take a Summery Drive with Only Real's New Song, "Cadillac Girl"

Take a long, slow drive to this.

krame014565 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Watch Budding Atlanta Singer Raury's Video for "God's Whisper"

Check out the 17-year-old "Indigo Child."

krame014565 days ago

Listen to a New Gucci Mane Song, "Pour Some More," Produced by Zaytoven

Gucci Mane shares a new song from "Brick Factory Vol. 1," the Zaytoven-produced "Pour Some More."

krame014566 days ago
Not Available Lead

There's A New Wu-Tang Clan Single, "Keep Watch," Featuring Nathaniel

The Wu-Tang Clan shares "Keep Watch," the first single from its upcoming album "A Better Tomorrow."

krame014566 days ago
Advertisement
Photo Removed

Eminem, OutKast, and Kings of Leon to Headline 2014 Lollapalooza

The full lineup has been announced. Check it out.

krame014566 days ago
Rick Ross performs on stage

Ranking Rick Ross' Albums From Worst To Best

From mixtapes to solo albums to group projects, we count down the best of Rozay's catalog.

krame014573 days ago
Not Available Lead

Chief Keef Says "F**k Rehab" In New Song Featuring Blood Money

Well, it was a nice thought.

krame014574 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App