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The 90 Best Rap Albums of the '90s
From the golden age to the shiny suit era, we're counting down the best rap albums of the 90s, from classics like Nas''Illmatic' to Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.'
The 50 Best Future Songs
This is he definitive look at Future's catalog, including all the mixtape cuts, non-album singles, and loosies.
The T-Pain Effect: How Auto-Tune Ruined Music... And Saved Hip-Hop
From Roger Troutman to T-Pain to Future and beyond, vocal manipulation technology has evolved from a trend to a gimmick to a mucial pandemic.
NYU's Clive Davis Institute to Offer a Class on Sean "Puff Daddy" Combs
Bad Boy for a semester.
Take a Ride with Trae Tha Truth and Snoop Dogg in the Video for "My Old School"
You're never too young to enjoy an old school car.
Listen to Diddy's Return as Puff Daddy, "Big Homie," Featuring Rick Ross and French Montana
"Don't be afraid to get old, man."
YG's "My Krazy Life" Debuts at No. 2 on the Billboard 200
It loses to the <em>Frozen</em> soundtrack, but YG can let it go.
Watch Danny Brown Perform "Dip" on "The Arsenio Hall Show"
He also talks about his love for Kathy Griffin.
Listen to Sam Smith's Stunning New Single, "Stay With Me"
It's hard to leave that voice anyway.
Premiere: Take a Summery Drive with Only Real's New Song, "Cadillac Girl"
Take a long, slow drive to this.
Wu-Tang Members Weigh in on New Album, Cappadonna Discusses Telekinesis in New Profile
Rae dismisses the RZA's leadership.
Watch Budding Atlanta Singer Raury's Video for "God's Whisper"
Check out the 17-year-old "Indigo Child."
Listen to a New Gucci Mane Song, "Pour Some More," Produced by Zaytoven
Gucci Mane shares a new song from "Brick Factory Vol. 1," the Zaytoven-produced "Pour Some More."
Nick Cannon, Future, Migos and Traphik Just Made an Amazing Pajama-Themed Twerking Song, "Pajama Pants"
Get it popping in them pajama pants.
There's A New Wu-Tang Clan Single, "Keep Watch," Featuring Nathaniel
The Wu-Tang Clan shares "Keep Watch," the first single from its upcoming album "A Better Tomorrow."
Eminem, OutKast, and Kings of Leon to Headline 2014 Lollapalooza
The full lineup has been announced. Check it out.
Ranking Rick Ross' Albums From Worst To Best
From mixtapes to solo albums to group projects, we count down the best of Rozay's catalog.
Chief Keef Says "F**k Rehab" In New Song Featuring Blood Money
Well, it was a nice thought.