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C.Harris

Joined July 2014 | 317 posts
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Latest Stories

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This Is How Meek Mill Got His Own App

The co-creator of the Bike Life app talks about how it all came together.

C.Harris4092 days ago
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Sotheby's Is Selling a Catalogue That Shows All The Items in Their Nigo Auction

All of the items included in Nigo's Sotheby's auction are highlighted in this book.

C.Harris4405 days ago
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The Cavs Are Selling T-Shirts Featuring LeBron's Big Three

The Cavs can't wait to see their "Big Three" do damage in the NBA next season.

C.Harris4406 days ago
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Jeremy Scott and Miley Cyrus Are Teaming up for New York Fashion Week

Miley Cyrus has joined forces with American fashion designer Jeremy Scott for NY Fashion Week.

C.Harris4406 days ago
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Undefeated Pays Homage to Allen Iverson With Its Fall/Winter 2014 Collection

Undefeated pays homage to an NBA legend with its fall/winter 2014 collection.

C.Harris4406 days ago
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Neighborhood and Cav Empt Team Up for Their First Collaborative Collection in Two Years

Here's a look at Neighborhood and Cav Empt's new collection, their first in two years.

C.Harris4411 days ago

Jeremy Scott Speaks on Why He Loves Nicki Minaj, What It Was Like Growing up in a Farm, and More

Jeremy Scott talks about Nicki Minaj, Oprah, what it was like growing up in a farm, and more.

C.Harris4412 days ago
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A Fake Ralph Lauren Site Is Selling Polos With a Ridiculously Racist Colorway Name

These polos definitely ain't Ralph though.

C.Harris4413 days ago
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Virgil Abloh Says He Wants to Intern for Raf Simons

Virgil Abloh wouldn't mind cleaning Raf Simons' living room just to be in his space.

C.Harris4413 days ago
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The Garrison Bespoke Bulletproof Suit Is Straight Out of a James Bond Movie

Here's a suit that can actually keep you safe.

C.Harris4416 days ago
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Rihanna and Eminem's Official "Monster" Tour Merch Designed by Trapstar Is Now Available Online

You can now cop official "Monster" Tour merch, without going to the concert.

C.Harris4417 days ago
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Interview: Cam'ron Believes He's a Bigger Style Icon Than Kanye West and Ralph Lauren

Is Cam'ron the biggest style icon of all time?

C.Harris4419 days ago
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Bape Tops Its Debut Eyewear Collection With Even Better Styles for Fall 2014

Here's what you can expect from Bape's second eyewear collection, dropping this weekend.

C.Harris4419 days ago
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An Artist Transformed NBA Jerseys Into Soccer Kits

Have you ever imagined what your favorite team's NBA jersey would look like as a soccer kit?

C.Harris4420 days ago
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Only NY Preps for Fall With Its Authentic French Terry Capsule Collection

Only NY has a cozy new sweatsuit collection made entirely out of authentic French terry cloth.

C.Harris4420 days ago
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An "America's Next Top Model" Judge Says Kanye and Kim Have No Influence in Fashion

She isn't impressed with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's fashion accomplishments at all.

C.Harris4420 days ago
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Nigo's Prized Possessions Will Be Auctioned Off by Sotheby's

A new auction at Sotheby's lets you bid on Nigo's prized possessions.

C.Harris4420 days ago
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Black Scale Has a Trill Pimp C Collaboration on the Way

Black Scale is dropping its trillest collection to date.

C.Harris4423 days ago

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