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Cedar Pasori

Joined July 2014 | 1939 posts
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The Best Documentaries on Netflix

Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.

Cedar Pasori1707 days ago
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The Most Tech-Forward Music Videos of 2015

Check out amazing music videos from this year that incorporate virtual reality technology and more, making for some of the most tech-savvy videos, ever.

Cedar Pasori3914 days ago
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The Best Album Covers of 2015

These are the best pieces of album art from the past year by artists like A$AP Rocky, Grimes, and Lana Del Rey.

Cedar Pasori3915 days ago
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The 10 Best Frankie Knuckles Tracks of All Time

A look back at the Godfather of House Music’s incomparable catalogue.

Cedar Pasori3922 days ago
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8 Ways to Take Your Holiday Party to the Next Level

Here are 8 ways to make sure your holiday party is a total success.

Cedar Pasori3922 days ago
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10 Artists Who Made It Without Art School

Get inspired by these 10 acclaimed artists. They didn't need art school to have their amazing careers.

Cedar Pasori3935 days ago
best albums of 2015

The Best Albums of 2015

These are the top releases of the year.

Cedar Pasori3943 days ago
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Must-See Exhibitions at Art Basel Miami Beach 2015

Here's a rundown of the exhibitions we're really excited about for Art Basel Miami Beach 2015.

Cedar Pasori3944 days ago
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What Guys Should Know About Interior Design: Intro to Room Color Theory

Revamping your apartment doesn’t have to be a struggle. Here are some tips for bettering your space through the right color choices.

Cedar Pasori3951 days ago
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The Many Talents of Rick Owens

Learn about the always-inventive designer Rick Owens, and how his independence was (and remains) key to his massive success in fashion today.

Cedar Pasori3958 days ago
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"LOVE ME" Artist Curtis Kulig Makes the Apple Watch His Canvas In These Awesome GIFs

The artist known for his “Love Me” tags gets up-close and personal with Apple’s multi-faceted watch.

Cedar Pasori4011 days ago

FKA twigs Breaks Down Every Track From Her New EP, 'M3LL155X'

From finding empowerment in voguing to the beauty of pregnancy, the British artist packed a lot of messages into the audio and visuals for her third EP.

Cedar Pasori4052 days ago

Vans Exhibits "20 Years of Montreal Skateboarding" by Photographer Dan Mathieu

The founder of one of Canada's only remaining skate magazines shares a rare skate exhibition.

Cedar Pasori4064 days ago
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Takashi Murakami Brings His Art to the Masses With Vans and His Debut Film, "Jellyfish Eyes"

The massively successful Japanese artist shifts his focus to filmmaking, footwear, and reaching a younger audience.

Cedar Pasori4075 days ago
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Hennessy Chooses Ryan McGinness For New Artist Bottle Collaboration

The cognac company taps a new artist for their esteemed annual collaboration series.

Cedar Pasori4084 days ago
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The Hennessy 250 Art Exhibition Arrives in New York City

The legendary cognac company celebrates its 250th anniversary with a global art exhibition.

Cedar Pasori4087 days ago

Interview: André Bathalon Talks Co-Founding the MURAL Street Art Festival in Montreal

Bathalon shares what it takes to start a successful street art festival and where he wants to take MURAL next.

Cedar Pasori4105 days ago

FKA twigs Interview: Under Control (2015 Cover Story)

FKA twigs Interview: Under Control (2015 Cover Story)

Cedar Pasori4125 days ago

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