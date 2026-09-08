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The Best Documentaries on Netflix
Featuring music's best like Travis Scott's "Look Mom I Can Fly," "Gaga: Five Foot Two," and "Quincy," here are the best documentaries streaming on Netflix.
The Most Tech-Forward Music Videos of 2015
Check out amazing music videos from this year that incorporate virtual reality technology and more, making for some of the most tech-savvy videos, ever.
The Best Album Covers of 2015
These are the best pieces of album art from the past year by artists like A$AP Rocky, Grimes, and Lana Del Rey.
The 10 Best Frankie Knuckles Tracks of All Time
A look back at the Godfather of House Music’s incomparable catalogue.
8 Ways to Take Your Holiday Party to the Next Level
Here are 8 ways to make sure your holiday party is a total success.
10 Artists Who Made It Without Art School
Get inspired by these 10 acclaimed artists. They didn't need art school to have their amazing careers.
Must-See Exhibitions at Art Basel Miami Beach 2015
Here's a rundown of the exhibitions we're really excited about for Art Basel Miami Beach 2015.
What Guys Should Know About Interior Design: Intro to Room Color Theory
Revamping your apartment doesn’t have to be a struggle. Here are some tips for bettering your space through the right color choices.
The Many Talents of Rick Owens
Learn about the always-inventive designer Rick Owens, and how his independence was (and remains) key to his massive success in fashion today.
"LOVE ME" Artist Curtis Kulig Makes the Apple Watch His Canvas In These Awesome GIFs
The artist known for his “Love Me” tags gets up-close and personal with Apple’s multi-faceted watch.
FKA twigs Breaks Down Every Track From Her New EP, 'M3LL155X'
From finding empowerment in voguing to the beauty of pregnancy, the British artist packed a lot of messages into the audio and visuals for her third EP.
Vans Exhibits "20 Years of Montreal Skateboarding" by Photographer Dan Mathieu
The founder of one of Canada's only remaining skate magazines shares a rare skate exhibition.
Takashi Murakami Brings His Art to the Masses With Vans and His Debut Film, "Jellyfish Eyes"
The massively successful Japanese artist shifts his focus to filmmaking, footwear, and reaching a younger audience.
Hennessy Chooses Ryan McGinness For New Artist Bottle Collaboration
The cognac company taps a new artist for their esteemed annual collaboration series.
The Hennessy 250 Art Exhibition Arrives in New York City
The legendary cognac company celebrates its 250th anniversary with a global art exhibition.
Interview: André Bathalon Talks Co-Founding the MURAL Street Art Festival in Montreal
Bathalon shares what it takes to start a successful street art festival and where he wants to take MURAL next.
FKA twigs Interview: Under Control (2015 Cover Story)
FKA twigs Interview: Under Control (2015 Cover Story)