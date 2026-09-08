Tova Golland
Joined June 2025 | 3 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Latest Stories
10 Takeaways From the Karol G's Complex Cover Story
Here are our biggest takeaways from Karol G's extensive Complex interview about her new album 'Tropicoqueta.'
Tova Golland455 days ago
The Genres and Artists Karol G References on 'Tropicoqueta'
Karol G referenced many genres on her new album 'Tropicoqueta,' from Dominican Merengue to reggaetón to Argentinian Cumbia.
Tova Golland455 days ago
Why Karol G Didn’t Have To Make An English Album, But Shakira Did
Karol G and Shakira are similar artists, but they've had very different rises to the top.
Tova Golland455 days ago