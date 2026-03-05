Music

Shakira Teams With Beéle for New Track "Algo Tú"

The Colombian stars debut their Afro-Latin fusion collaboration after performing it live to a record-breaking crowd in Mexico City.

Shakira and rising star Beéle have released a new collaborative single, "Algo Tú."

The track blends Latin and Afro-fusion styles while incorporating traditional Colombian sounds, including the gaita pan flute. The sonic approach is a nod to Barranquilla, the Caribbean city in Colombia where both artists were born.

The song was introduced to a massive audience before its official release when Shakira, 49, and 23-year-old Beéle performed it live on Sunday (March 1) at Mexico City's Zócalo. The performance drew more than 400,000 fans, making it the largest event ever held at the historic public square.

"Algo Tú" marks the second collaboration between the two Colombian performers. Their first joint project arrived in 2025 during Spotify's anniversary celebration of Shakira's 2005 album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. That release featured a refreshed version of her megahit "Hips Don't Lie," which included appearances from Ed Sheeran and Beéle.

The new single arrives during a high-profile period for Shakira.

Billboard recently named her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour the highest-grossing tour by a Hispanic artist in history. The run generated $421.6 million across 82 stadium shows throughout the United States and Latin America and drew more than 3.3 million attendees.

She is set to headline the Todo Mundo No Rio concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on May 2, a free event where organizers expect at least one million attendees, similar to the massive crowds drawn there by Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025.

Shakira has also been announced as a nominee for the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with the final selection to be revealed at this year's induction ceremony.

Listen to Shakira and Beéle’s “Algo Tú” up top.

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