Shakira Teams With Beéle for New Track "Algo Tú"

Shakira and rising star Beéle have released a new collaborative single, "Algo Tú." The track blends Latin and Afro-fusion styles while incorporating traditional Colombian sounds, including the gaita pan flute. The sonic approach is a nod to Barranquilla, the Caribbean city in Colombia where both artists were born.

The song was introduced to a massive audience before its official release when Shakira, 49, and 23-year-old Beéle performed it live on Sunday (March 1) at Mexico City's Zócalo. The performance drew more than 400,000 fans, making it the largest event ever held at the historic public square.

"Algo Tú" marks the second collaboration between the two Colombian performers. Their first joint project arrived in 2025 during Spotify's anniversary celebration of Shakira's 2005 album Oral Fixation, Vol. 2. That release featured a refreshed version of her megahit "Hips Don't Lie," which included appearances from Ed Sheeran and Beéle.