Rawan Eewshah
Latest Stories
Why Messi Wants to Leave FC Barcelona and Where He Could be Headed
Lionel Messi, arguably the best soccer player in the world, reportedly wants out of FC Barcelona. Here's why and where he could end up.
The Meaning Behind the Memes From Shakira’s Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Shakira's Super Bowl performance resulted in a lot of memes. But she was actually paying homage to her Arabic heritage with a celebratory "zaghrouta" chant.
The 10 Most Dominant Athletes of 2019
From Kawhi Leonard to Megan Rapinoe, here are the 10 sport athletes who dominated in 2019.
PROMO: 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton Prep 'Power' Fans for Season 6: 'It's Jail or Death'
For fans of STARZ’s hit show 'Power,' it’s all come down to one final betrayal, but what's that means for the show’s two biggest characters: Tommy and Ghost?
Even if Messi Doesn’t Win the World Cup He Still Goes Down as the GOAT
The only thing missing from Messi's resume is a World Cup title. But even if the Argentinian legend can't bring home the trophy to his country he will still go down as one of the GOATs.
11 Pop Culture High Schools We Wished We Attended
Ashleigh Murray and Mädchen Amick of 'Riverdale' tell us what fictional high schools they'd go to.
Meet the 24-Year-Old Mogul Who Made Muslim Women’s Day a Viral Sensation
Get to know Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, the 24-year-old Muslim woman behind #MuslimWomensDay.
The Most Easily Triggered Fan Bases in Sports
These are the most easily provoked fans on the internet who are triggered with just a few words. Did your squad, or favorite player, make the list?
The Heartbreak of Watching Lionel Messi's Latest Loss
The heartbreak of watching Lionel Messi's Copa America loss.
Neymar's Summer of Redemption
The superstar just debuted a collaboration with Jordan and has his sights set on reasserting Brazil's dominance on a global stage at the Olympics.