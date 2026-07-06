Shakira Becomes First Latin Woman to Reach 100 Million Monthly Listeners on Spotify

As of July 5, the Colombian singer crossed 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming platform, becoming the first female Latin artist to reach the milestone. According to ChartMasters , the profile for the 4-time Grammy winner has registered 100,415,993 monthly listeners, placing Shakira at number eight among all artists, behind Bruno Mars , Justin Bieber , The Weeknd , and more.

The climb of Shakira’s Spotify monthly listeners ranking can mainly be credited to "Dai Dai," her official 2026 FIFA World Cup anthem with Burna Boy. Released on May 14, one month before the World Cup began, “Dai Dai” follows Shakira’s first anthem dedicated to the international football championship, “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which was released in 2010.

Shakira’s most recent album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, became the most-streamed album of that year in its first 24 hours and won the Grammy for Best Latin Album. The accompanying world tour generated over $421.6 million across 86 stadium shows and drew more than 3.3 million attendees, earning the title of highest-grossing Latin music tour by a woman, per Rolling Stone. On March 1 of this year, she performed for over 400,000 fans at Mexico City's Zócalo, described by the city’s government as the largest crowd ever assembled at the historic plaza, according to Billboard.

“Today, I feel a mix of excitement, nostalgia, and gratitude. Today is our last day here in Mexico, my home,” the vocalist told the audience. “This is a love and friendship story I have with Mexico that can’t be compared to anything. Thank you for all the excitement, all the joy you’ve made me feel. There’s definitely no better reunion than that of a little she-wolf with her Mexican pack here today at the Zócalo. Forever, we are one.”