Maluma

Maluma first captured global attention with the 2015 hit "Borro Cassette," marking a turning point for Latin urban music on the world stage. His approach to music often centers on blending romantic narratives with the energetic beats of reggaeton and pop, creating tracks that are as danceable as they are emotionally resonant. Songs like "Felices los 4" and "Hawái" showcase his range from sultry ballads to vibrant club anthems. Known for his collaborative projects with artists like Shakira, Madonna, and The Weeknd, Maluma plays a key role in expanding Latin music's influence beyond traditional markets. His ability to engage both Latin American and international fans comes from his dynamic live shows and the way his music captures contemporary urban life with a fresh, accessible sound.

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People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
Maluma in a gray suit with a patterned tie and black lapel pin stands against a purple backdrop with logos.
Music

Maluma Says He’s Not Interested in Collaborating With Artists From the United States Anymore

The Colombian superstar explains why he's no longer focusing on the "American dream."

Alex Ocho50 days ago
Maluma at the 26th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 13, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)
Music

Maluma Confirms He and Partner Susana Gómez Are Expecting Baby Boy

The Colombian artist and his girlfriend kept the pregnancy a secret for five months.

tara mahadevan64 days ago
Maluma with slicked-back hair, wearing a denim jacket and white shirt, is sitting on a beige couch. The background has flowers and plants.
Music

Maluma Says His Young Daughter Cried After He Shaved His Beard

The Colombian superstar also explained why he decided to give himself a clean shave earlier this year.

Alex Ocho73 days ago
Maluma with a beard and tattoos, wearing a satin jacket, sits in a theater holding a bottle of fragrance, conveying a stylish vibe.
Style

Maluma on BOSS Bottled Beyond Ambassadorship: 'This Fragrance Is Timeless'

"My music is timeless too," Maluma tells Complex about working with BOSS.

Trace William Cowen280 days ago
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Colombian singer Maluma with sunglasses and a fur coat holds a microphone on stage, with a red background.
Music

Maluma Stops Concert to Scold Fan Holding Baby: 'Protect His Ears Or Something'

The Colombian superstar, who is a father himself, urged a fan to think twice about bringing a young child into a high-volume environment.

Alex Ocho341 days ago
Colombian Court Ruling
Music

Karol G, J Balvin, and Maluma Collab "+57" Violated Children’s Rights, Colombian Court Rules

The 2024 single "+57," which united some of the biggest artists out of Colombia, received major backlash over one of its lyrics.

Alex Ocho463 days ago
Blessd and Maluma, both in white tank tops and tattoos, pose stylishly outdoors. First photo is a serious pose, and the second photo is more playful
Music

Colombian Stars Maluma and Blessd Join Forces on '1 of 1' Album

The Medellín hitmakers' new release is the first album to be released by two Colombian urban artists.

Alex Ocho770 days ago
From left to right: Rauw Alejandro in a sleeveless plaid shirt, Young Miko in a cropped, torn-sleeve top, and Maluma in a beige outfit performing on stage
Music

Rauw Alejandro, Young Miko, and Maluma Turn Up at Chicago’s Sueños Festival Despite Bad Weather

The Latin music festival returned to the Windy City on Memorial Day weekend.

Alex Ocho779 days ago
Music

Watch Maluma Effortlessly Catch Crutch Thrown at Him During Concert

The Colombian superstar had a surprising and on-brand reaction to having a crutch thrown at him mid-song.

Alex Ocho1040 days ago
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Maluma x Marc Anthony "La Formula" video
Music

Maluma Drops New Single and Video "La Fórmula" f/ Marc Anthony

The song and visual arrive as the Columbian superstar kicks off his "Don Juan" era, which he announced in late 2022. Check out the Marc Anthony collab here.

Joshua Espinoza1262 days ago
"Tukoh Taka"
Music

Nicki Minaj Joins Forces With Maluma and Myriam Fares for World Cup Song "Tukoh Taka"

Nicki Minaj joins forces with Maluma and Lebanese singer Myriam Fares for their new collaborative single celebrating the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Brad Callas1337 days ago
Screenshot from Anitta's "El Que Espara" featuring Maluma.
Music

Anitta and Maluma Connect for New Song and Video "El Que Espera"

Anitta and Maluma share some undeniable chemistry as they tackle an onscreen romance for "El Que Espera," the music video accompanying their new single.

Jose Martinez1436 days ago
Jennifer Lopez on The Tonight Show
Pop Culture

Jennifer Lopez Says She Crashed a Maluma Concert to Have it be Included as a 'Marry Me' Scene

Jennifer Lopez told Jimmy Fallon that she crashed a Maluma show in New York City to be included as a concert scene in the duo's new film 'Marry Me.'

tara mahadevan1622 days ago
Cover art for Marry Me soundtrack
Music

Listen to Jennifer Lopez and Maluma's Soundtrack for 'Marry Me'

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma have dropped their fresh soundtrack for their forthcoming motion picture 'Marry Me,' which is set to arrive on Feb. 11 in theaters.

tara mahadevan1624 days ago
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crazy-family-maluma-megan
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and Maluma Drop "Crazy Family" Off 'The Addams Family 2' Soundtrack

Megan Thee Stallion, Maluma, and Rock Mafia have linked up on a new song titled “Crazy Family.” The track will appear on the 'The Addams Family 2' soundtrack. 

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1752 days ago
maluma-sobrio-video
Music

Watch Maluma's New "Sobrio" Video f/ Cameos From Scott Disick, Saweetie, and More

Maluma has shared the new single and video for "Sobrio" with cameos from Scott Disick, Saweetie, and more. The singer's next album comes out later this year.

tara mahadevan1835 days ago

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