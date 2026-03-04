Shakira Draws Record-Breaking Crowd of 400,000 to Zócalo Concert in Mexico City

Shakira broke the all-time attendance record for her concert at Mexico City’s Zócalo. The 49-year-old Colombian superstar drew a massive 400,000 people to the free concert on Sunday (March 1) that served as the end of the Mexican leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

The turnout marked the largest gathering ever at the plaza, officially known as Plaza de la Constitución, surpassing previous records held by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs with 300,000 attendees in 2023 and Grupo Firme with 280,000 the year before, according to Rolling Stone. “Today, I feel a mix of excitement, nostalgia, and gratitude. Today is our last day here in Mexico, my home,” an emotional Shakira told the crowd, per Billboard. “This is a love and friendship story I have with Mexico that can't be compared to anything. Thank you for all the excitement, all the joy you've made me feel. There's definitely no better reunion than that of a little she-wolf with her Mexican pack here today at the Zócalo. Forever, we are one.” Fans began camping out early on Saturday (Feb. 28), with crowds spilling into surrounding streets and nearby areas such as Monument to the Revolution and Alameda Central park, where large screens were installed for families, per Billboard.

The Zócalo concert also generated an estimated 403.6 million pesos, about $22.4 million USD, for the local economy, according to Mexico City's Chamber of Commerce, Services, and Tourism. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum also said she briefly watched the concert through a small window from the National Palace and later caught a portion of the live stream, per El Heraldo de México. The performance marked Shakira's first return to the Zócalo since her debut there on May 27, 2007, when she drew 210,000 people and surpassed a previous record set by Café Tacvba. The concert capped a massive run of 31 shows across the country, including 13 at Estadio GNP Seguros, with 800,000 tickets sold, an "unprecedented achievement," according to promoter Ocesa, as reported by Billboard. The tour previously became the highest-grossing by a Hispanic artist, earning $421.6 million and selling 3.3 million tickets across 86 dates, according to Billboard Boxscore, and recently earned Shakira a nomination for the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Following the record-breaking night, Shakira is set to perform at Copacabana Beach in Brazil on May 2, where organizers expect at least one million attendees, similar to the massive crowds drawn there by Madonna in 2024 and Lady Gaga in 2025.