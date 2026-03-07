Sneakers

How to Buy the 'Blush' Converse Shai 001

The pink-colored Converse Shai 001 releases in March.

Converse Shai 001
An all-pink Converse Shai 001 is expected to drop soon. Via Converse

After quietly sneaking the sneaker in his Instagram post back in September, the pink colorway for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse Shai 001 signature shoe is expected to drop soon.

Official product images of the all-pink Converse Shai 001 makeup have been uploaded on the backend of the brand’s website, suggesting that the release is likely happening soon.

While the inspiration behind the style is currently unknown, this upcoming Shai 001 dons a tonal pink makeup, which includes the entirety of the molded upper down to the rubber outsoles. Gilgeous-Alexander’s signature logo is embroidered on the tongue, while Converse’s Chevron logo appears on the heel counter.

Official release details for this upcoming Shai 001 makeup have not yet been announced by the brand. Check back soon to Complex Sneakers for official updates in the coming weeks.

UPDATE (03/07): Converse has confirmed that the pink “Blush” Shai 001 will be released on March 12 via SNKRS, Converse.com, and at select retailers.

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