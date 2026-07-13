Watch Drake Freestyle at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28th Birthday Party: ‘We’re Here for the One'

On Saturday (July 12), the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard turned 28, and partied with Drake, who, like Gilgeous-Alexander, is a Toronto native. As seen in the clip below, Drizzy centered his impromptu freestyle on SGA’s jersey number, 2. “Too many nights, we’ve had too much fun/ 2 on the jersey, but we’re here for the one,” he slow-rapped.

The 5-time Grammy winner has supported Gilgeous-Alexander courtside at multiple Thunder games and even replaced a past tattoo dedicated to LeBron James with one bearing SGA's OKC Thunder jersey. When asked about the ink, Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ last October: "I understand why it might seem crazy that Drake tattooed me on his arm. But to me, that's just the homie."

Two years before, the athlete gifted Drake a signed jersey inscribed, "To the boy: Shout out to the flashiest, the splashiest, the craftiest…my fly brother, the GOAT…appreciate you 4L."