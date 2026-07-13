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Watch Drake Freestyle at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 28th Birthday Party: ‘We’re Here for the One'

Drake grabbed the mic at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's birthday party and rapped about the NBA MVP.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors
Andrew Lahodynskyj / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Drake grabbed the microphone for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s birthday party and serenaded NBA star with a special freestyle.

On Saturday (July 12), the Oklahoma City Thunder point guard turned 28, and partied with Drake, who, like Gilgeous-Alexander, is a Toronto native. As seen in the clip below, Drizzy centered his impromptu freestyle on SGA’s jersey number, 2. “Too many nights, we’ve had too much fun/ 2 on the jersey, but we’re here for the one,” he slow-rapped.

The 5-time Grammy winner has supported Gilgeous-Alexander courtside at multiple Thunder games and even replaced a past tattoo dedicated to LeBron James with one bearing SGA's OKC Thunder jersey. When asked about the ink, Gilgeous-Alexander told GQ last October: "I understand why it might seem crazy that Drake tattooed me on his arm. But to me, that's just the homie."

Two years before, the athlete gifted Drake a signed jersey inscribed, "To the boy: Shout out to the flashiest, the splashiest, the craftiest…my fly brother, the GOAT…appreciate you 4L."

The birthday celebration follows a remarkable season for SGA. The athlete claimed back-to-back NBA MVP honors and won the championship in the 2024-25 season, averaging 32.7 points per game that year. SGA also led Canada to a 5-0 record in FIBA World Cup 2027 America Qualifiers, scoring 26 points against Puerto Rico on July 3.

Drake has also been scoring this summer by releasing a trilogy of albums, including the chart-topping Iceman, along with Maid of Honour and Habibti.

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