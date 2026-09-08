Rashad Grove
Joined January 2026 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
The NBA's 10 Most Hated Villains of All Time (Updated)
SGA and the Thunder, the 90s Knicks, and LeBron’s Heatles lead a list of the NBA’s Big Bads. Where does Victor Wembanyama land?
Rashad Grove95 days ago
A History of Kanye West Apologizing for His Actions
Kanye West has embarked on an apology tour, expressing regret for his antisemitic comments and actions. He has a long history of apologizing for his behavior.
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Ten Most Depressing Seasons in Los Angeles Clippers History
From Donald Sterling’s racist rant to the Kawhi Leonard scandal, the Clippers' history is filled with embarrassing moments.
Rashad Grove253 days ago