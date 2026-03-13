Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-Year NBA Record

Inside the 63-year record Shai shattered, the MVP-level season behind it, and why his 20-point streak matters for the Thunder’s title push.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks This 63-Year Old NBA Record
Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into basketball history this week, surpassing a record that had stood for more than six decades.

According to the BBC, the Oklahoma City Thunder star extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 127 consecutive games during a 104–102 victory over the Boston Celtics, breaking the long-standing mark previously held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, helping Oklahoma City secure its seventh straight win. The historic moment came midway through the third quarter, when he sank a 20-foot jumper that pushed him past the 20-point mark and officially set the new record.

Chamberlain’s previous streak of 126 consecutive 20-point games had stood since a dominant stretch between October 1961 and January 1963.

Despite the milestone, Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized that the victory mattered more than the personal achievement.

“All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” he said after the game. “I would have given the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.”

The reigning MVP added that his approach remains simple: “I just give the game everything I have.”

The record is the latest highlight in what has become a defining era for the 27-year-old Canadian guard. Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City to the 2025 NBA championship while capturing the league’s MVP award, the scoring title, and Finals MVP honors in the same season—an achievement previously accomplished by only three other players in NBA history.

His run of consistent scoring has also fueled the Thunder’s dominance this season, with the team sitting atop the Western Conference standings at 52–15.

Before reaching superstardom in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander played one season at the University of Kentucky and entered the league as the 11th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

After beginning his career with the Los Angeles Clippers, he was traded to the Thunder in 2019, where he developed into one of the league’s most productive guards. He also helped lead Canada to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

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