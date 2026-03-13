Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s 63-Year NBA Record

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander etched his name into basketball history this week, surpassing a record that had stood for more than six decades. According to the BBC, the Oklahoma City Thunder star extended his streak of scoring at least 20 points to 127 consecutive games during a 104–102 victory over the Boston Celtics, breaking the long-standing mark previously held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished the game with 35 points, nine assists, and six rebounds, helping Oklahoma City secure its seventh straight win. The historic moment came midway through the third quarter, when he sank a 20-foot jumper that pushed him past the 20-point mark and officially set the new record. Chamberlain’s previous streak of 126 consecutive 20-point games had stood since a dominant stretch between October 1961 and January 1963. Despite the milestone, Gilgeous-Alexander emphasized that the victory mattered more than the personal achievement. “All the records and accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win and that’s all that was on my mind,” he said after the game. “I would have given the record for the W any day of the week. I’m glad we won and I got the record.” The reigning MVP added that his approach remains simple: “I just give the game everything I have.”