Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is a professional wrestler signed to WWE, celebrated for his blend of high-flying maneuvers and technical precision. He first gained major attention as a founding member of The Shield, a faction known for its tactical teamwork and intense in-ring style that influenced WWE’s storytelling in the early 2010s. Rollins has since captured multiple world championships, standing out for his ability to adapt his wrestling style and deliver standout performances in high-stakes matches. Fans return to Rollins’s work because of his dynamic character shifts, moving seamlessly between heroic and villainous personas that keep WWE narratives fresh and unpredictable. His signature move, the "Curb Stomp," and his knack for clutch moments have made him a central figure in shaping WWE’s creative direction and fan excitement during major events.

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Split image of Dwayne Johnson and Seth Rollins.
Sports

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Calls Seth Rollins’ Stomp His Favorite WWE Finishing Move Besides His Own

The iconic wrestler reminisces about taking the Stomp at WrestleMania XL, calling it “so cool.”

Jose Martinez15 days ago
Seth Rollins, with long dark hair and a beard, stands in a wrestling ring, wearing a black hoodie, looking intensely at the camera.
Sports

Seth Rollins Says Retirement Isn’t on His Mind: 'I’m in My Prime Right Now'

Seth Rollins addresses retirement speculation, saying injuries haven’t slowed him down and he still believes he’s in his prime.

Mark Elibert115 days ago
Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk in wrestling attire, each in separate frames.
Sports

Seth Rollins Says ‘Jury Is Still Out’ on CM Punk, Reflects on Roman Reigns Rivalry

Rollins reflects on betrayal, resentment, and legacy, explaining why his relationships with Punk and Reigns still fuel WWE’s most compelling stories.

Mark Elibert134 days ago
Colby Lopez with a beard in a plaid jacket and Rebecca Quinn in a leopard-print cap pose together in front of a striped background.
Sports

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Turn Their Love of Coffee Into a Dayglow Partnership

The WWE couple invests in Dayglow and are preparing to launch their own white-label coffee line.

Mark Elibert155 days ago
Will Seth Rollins Appear at WrestleMania 42 WWE Star Gives Update Following Injury
Sports

Will Seth Rollins Appear at WrestleMania 42? WWE Star Gives Update Following Injury

The WWE star previously faked a knee injury, but he claims this recent shoulder injury is real.

Bernadette Giacomazzo231 days ago
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Seth Rollins Delivers Emotional Tribute to John Cena Ahead of WWE Retirement
Sports

Seth Rollins Delivers Emotional Tribute to John Cena Ahead of WWE Retirement

Cena's farewell stretch with the WWE will continue on Monday, November 17, at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Bernadette Giacomazzo243 days ago
Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured As WWE Raw Reveals The Vision's Apparent End
Sports

Seth Rollins Reportedly Injured as The Vision Appears to Collapse on WWE Raw

Rollins' stunning defeat over Cody Rhodes at the Crown Jewel didn't come without its share of consequences.

Bernadette Giacomazzo276 days ago
Seth Rollins in a white jacket and sunglasses, holding a microphone, stands with arms outstretched on stage.
Sports

Seth Rollins Suffers Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction as Pants Rip on Live TV

Rollins was quick to notice the tear, grabbing his behind to hide the malfunction.

Brad Appleton336 days ago
Paul Heyman holds up the arm of a victorious Seth Rollins in a wrestling ring, with a cheering crowd in the background.
Sports

Paul Heyman Backstabs CM Punk and Roman Reigns Helping Seth Rollins Win WrestleMania Main Event

The main event for WrestleMania 41 Night one saw Paul Heyman betray both of his friends in order to side with Rollins.

Mark Elibert452 days ago
Wrestling superstars in the ring attire pose for a promotional event with John Cena at the forefront
Sports

Predicting Our Dream WrestleMania 41 Card

Riding high off the incredible events of WrestleMania 40, we decided to book our dream card for Mania 41.

Complex828 days ago
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The Complex Sports Podcast Wide Art Dec 2020
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Seth Rollins on WrestleMania, Plus March Madness + 'Space Jam 2': The Complex Sports Podcast

The WWE Superstar joined the Complex Sports crew to discuss his match at WrestleMania this weekend and the offseason signings of his beloved Chicago Bears.

Complex Sports1928 days ago
Ronda Rousey Charlotte Flair SummerSlam 2018 Getty
Sports

Who Should Win (and Who Will Actually Win) at WrestleMania 35

The Shows of Shows promises to be one of the lengthiest, most star-studded WWE events to date. Here are our predictions for every announced match on the card.

Kevin Wong2660 days ago
Wrestlemania
Sports

The Best Matches In WrestleMania History

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.

Mike DeStefano3026 days ago
WWE Sneakers Thumb
Sneakers

What If WWE Superstars Had Their Own Sneaker Colorways?

Sneaker colorways for the WWE's biggest wrestling superstars.

Brandon Richard3397 days ago

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