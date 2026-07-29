Everything You Need to Know About WWE SummerSlam Minnesota

Both nights appear to kick off at 6 PM ET. Here’s a look at what you can expect this Saturday.

Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky - Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan is defending her WWE Women’s World Championship for the first time against Iyo Sky. Sky beat Morgan at Night of Champions on June 27 to become Queen of the Ring, and chose to face Morgan for the championship at SummerSlam. Morgan’s Judgment Day squad will likely be in tow (including new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez), so Sky better backup!

Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar - Hell in a Cell

This is the rubber match between Femi and Lesnar, and they both have one win apiece. Femi won the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, but instead of facing a world champion, he decided to settle the score with Lesnar. Their bout will be taking place in the massive Hell in a Cell structure, which will test the might and willpower of both titans of the squared circle. Can Femi vanquish the beast in his backyard?

CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Championship

The WWE Universe is interesting; after Punk lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns in one of 2026’s best matches, Punk took some time away from the ring, leaving fans wondering if he was going to return. When he took the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Sami Zayn, ending a long-anticipated championship run at nine days, fans were not happy at Zayn’s loss. Cody Rhodes ended up unhappy as well, primarily because he felt slighted by Punk, and some accidental shots turned into an actual feud, with these star-studded frenemies set to do battle for one of the greatest championships in WWE.

LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline

Since the aforementioned Reigns regained his position at the top of WWE, his Bloodline has been back in action. But like any time the Bloodline is on the scene, those who they’ve wronged in the past return, ready to stop the faction from doing more damage. This go-round, LA Knight has lined up with Solo Sikoa and one of the newer WWE Superstars, Royce Keys, who has a history with Bloodline member Jacob Fatu, who sits on the opposing side along with the Usos. This feels like it will be one of the more fast and furious matches of the night, and will likely feature a rewind of Jey Uso’s theme.

Gunther vs. Nick Aldis

For the first time in WWE, Nick Aldis—who has spent his tenure in WWE as General Manager of their SmackDown brand—will be stepping into the squared circle to settle the score with Gunther, the Career Killer who has felt like Aldis has constantly been in his way. Things came to a head at Saturday Night’s Main Event NYC, where Aldis inserted himself into the finish of Gunther’s tag team bout. Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and no slouch in the ring; this bout could be the sleeper of Saturday Night!

The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence

Earlier this year, the Bella Twins had their sights set on finally winning a tag team championship together. After Nikki Bella’s injury, her sister Brie won the tag team championship with Paige at WrestleMania 42, but the titles were recently won by Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, who, along with Jacy Jayne, form the squad known as Fatal Influence. With Nikki back in action, the obvious battle was the Bellas and Paige getting their payback; Fatal Influence lucked into a SummerSlam bout their first year on the main roster!