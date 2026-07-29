Everything You Need to Know About WWE SummerSlam Minnesota

Key Takeaways
- WWE SummerSlam 2026 is a two-night premium live event at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on August 1–2, streaming on the ESPN App in the U.S. and Netflix internationally.
- Night 1 features title matches like Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky for the Women’s World Championship, CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship, and a Hell in a Cell match between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar.
- Night 2 stacks six more bouts, headlined by Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, plus marquee matches like Penta vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental title and a five-way ladder match to crown the interim WWE Women’s Championship.
To think that there was a time when the WWE Universe was in dire need of more pro wrestling. You truly can escape the industry as a whole these days, and the WWE Universe is more than fed, weekly. With premium live events filling up random weekends on a monthly basis, it’s regular to get an extra Saturday night or Sunday afternoon dose of sports entertainment; for the second time ever, WWE SummerSlam will be taking over your entire weekend, giving you two nights of WWE action, featuring Superstars like World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed Champion CM Punk, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan facing Iyo Sky in a major rematch, as well as one of the featured events across both nights of SummerSlam: 2026 King of the Ring Oba Femi facing off against Brock Lesnar for a third time this year.
With SummerSlam being one of WWE’s biggest annual events, you should expect a number of stories to reach their potential end (or be taken to new heights), but we understand if you’ve been outside and aren’t fully up on the stories going into the 12 matches WWE has scheduled for the PLE this year. That’s where we come in, right? We’ve got you covered with quick facts on this year’s show, how you can watch it, and what you can expect across both nights of WWE SummerSlam 2026. All you need to do is explain to the rest of your family why you’re going to be glued to the TV for two August weekend nights. Just tell them that you have to acknowledge your Tribal Chief; if they don’t understand, send word to Jacob Fatu. [Ed Note: Maybe just get them a snack and have them join you.] And be sure to Shop for WWE on Complex.
SummerSlam’s back?
That’s right. The 2026 edition of WWE SummerSlam is the 39th annual SummerSlam event. It takes place on August 1st and 2nd, 2026, the second year that SummerSlam will be a two-night event. The action goes down at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota—aka Brock Lesnar’s backyard; this is the second time WWE has held SummerSlam in Minneapolis (they were there in 1999).
“U.S. Bank Stadium is honored to host WWE’s SummerSlam on Minnesota’s biggest stage in 2026,” Michael Vekich, Chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, said back in 2024. “We look forward to providing a warm welcome and best-in-class experience at U.S. Bank Stadium for WWE Superstars, staff, fans, and guests.”
If you can’t make it to Minnesota to catch the action live and are in America, you can watch WWE SummerSlam on the ESPN App via their Unlimited plan; if you are tuning in outside of the U.S., you can stream SummerSlam via Netflix.
Wait, you said it’s a two-night card?
Yeah, the first two-night SummerSlam took place in New Jersey in 2025. SummerSlam is arguably the second-biggest PLE WWE puts on annually, so SummerSlam becoming a two-night event wasn’t a surprise. (It is one of the “Big Five.”) That also usually means the episodes of SmackDown and Raw that bookend SummerSlam will take place in Minnesota. Each night currently features six matches, with many of WWE’s championships on the line.
Sounds like my weekend is set. What’s going down on Night 1?
Both nights appear to kick off at 6 PM ET. Here’s a look at what you can expect this Saturday.
Liv Morgan vs. Iyo Sky - Women’s World Championship
Liv Morgan is defending her WWE Women’s World Championship for the first time against Iyo Sky. Sky beat Morgan at Night of Champions on June 27 to become Queen of the Ring, and chose to face Morgan for the championship at SummerSlam. Morgan’s Judgment Day squad will likely be in tow (including new Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez), so Sky better backup!
Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar - Hell in a Cell
This is the rubber match between Femi and Lesnar, and they both have one win apiece. Femi won the 2026 King of the Ring tournament, but instead of facing a world champion, he decided to settle the score with Lesnar. Their bout will be taking place in the massive Hell in a Cell structure, which will test the might and willpower of both titans of the squared circle. Can Femi vanquish the beast in his backyard?
CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes - Undisputed WWE Championship
The WWE Universe is interesting; after Punk lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns in one of 2026’s best matches, Punk took some time away from the ring, leaving fans wondering if he was going to return. When he took the Undisputed WWE Championship away from Sami Zayn, ending a long-anticipated championship run at nine days, fans were not happy at Zayn’s loss. Cody Rhodes ended up unhappy as well, primarily because he felt slighted by Punk, and some accidental shots turned into an actual feud, with these star-studded frenemies set to do battle for one of the greatest championships in WWE.
LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys vs. The Bloodline
Since the aforementioned Reigns regained his position at the top of WWE, his Bloodline has been back in action. But like any time the Bloodline is on the scene, those who they’ve wronged in the past return, ready to stop the faction from doing more damage. This go-round, LA Knight has lined up with Solo Sikoa and one of the newer WWE Superstars, Royce Keys, who has a history with Bloodline member Jacob Fatu, who sits on the opposing side along with the Usos. This feels like it will be one of the more fast and furious matches of the night, and will likely feature a rewind of Jey Uso’s theme.
Gunther vs. Nick Aldis
For the first time in WWE, Nick Aldis—who has spent his tenure in WWE as General Manager of their SmackDown brand—will be stepping into the squared circle to settle the score with Gunther, the Career Killer who has felt like Aldis has constantly been in his way. Things came to a head at Saturday Night’s Main Event NYC, where Aldis inserted himself into the finish of Gunther’s tag team bout. Aldis is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and no slouch in the ring; this bout could be the sleeper of Saturday Night!
The Bella Twins and Paige vs. Fatal Influence
Earlier this year, the Bella Twins had their sights set on finally winning a tag team championship together. After Nikki Bella’s injury, her sister Brie won the tag team championship with Paige at WrestleMania 42, but the titles were recently won by Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley, who, along with Jacy Jayne, form the squad known as Fatal Influence. With Nikki back in action, the obvious battle was the Bellas and Paige getting their payback; Fatal Influence lucked into a SummerSlam bout their first year on the main roster!
That sounds like a dope SummerSlam on its own. You said there’s more on Sunday?!
Big facts. Six more matches, here’s a look at SummerSlam 2026 Night 2.
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship
A match a decade-plus in the making, honestly. Two of the best of their class, Rollins and Reigns have been on this collision course ever since Rollins turned on the Shield. Rollins is one of the few who Reigns didn’t destroy during his Bloodline reign during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their stage has been set for SummerSlam. Two men enter, one man leaves as champion. Both are at the top of their form; this has match of the night / PLE written all over it.
Penta vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship
Gable tenure as the original El Grande Americano stemmed from having his ass handed to him by luchadores like Penta, your current WWE Intercontinental Champion. Gable has come out on the other side of that, with a newfound appreciation for lucha libre and love from the WWE Universe. Can he convert that momentum into his first singles championship in WWE? Not if Penta can help it!
Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill vs. Chelsea Green vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Giulia or Lash Legend - Five-way ladder match for the Interim WWE Women's Championship
With Rhea Ripley unable to defend the WWE Women’s Championship, it was ordered that a five-way ladder match be held to name an interim Women’s Champion. There’s some stiff competition in that group; Stratton, Cargill, and Flair are all former world champions, and Green, Giulia, and Legend have all held championships in WWE. Giulia and Legend will battle on SmackDown this Friday to determine who will be the fifth entrant, and that spot could be the wild card.
Danhausen vs. Dominik Mysterio - Human Monies on a Pole match
Danhausen has been a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day for months, with everyone from Karl Anthony Townes to Ryan Garcia being featured in their feud, which is over the 10 racks that Danhausen, ahem, acquired from Judgment Day. Dirty Dom Mysterio steps up to settle the score in what may be the zaniest bout across both nights of SummerSlam.
Sami Zayn vs. Finn Bálor - No. 1 Contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship bout
While this is a regular singles bout, the stakes are high. Balor has been grinding ever since leaving the Judgment Day, and had a pair of Punk’s best bouts during his reign earlier this year. Zayn finally had his world championship dream snatched from him, and has been known to act out when he feels he’s wronged. Heads may be tuned into this one more than other matches, because there are no bells and whistles, allowing these two to work.
Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin - United States Championship
Trick Williams has been lemon pepper stepping all over the competition since winning the United States Championship, but a returning Baron Corbin feels fresh; when we last saw him, he was putting the NXT division through its paces. Corbin could sneakily be the biggest threat Trick has faced thus far. Keep both eyes open, Trick!
[Ed Note: The card is always subject to change; this is what we know as of the time of publication. If anything changes, we will update this post. Happy SummerSlam!]