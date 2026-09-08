Raj Prashad

Joined April 2025 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Roman Reigns looks back at CM Punk after pinning him in the main event of WrestleMania 42.

The 42 Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Ranked

Where does Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk rank amongst the best matches in WrestleMania history?

Raj Prashad150 days ago
nWo Wolfpac members Lex Luger, Sting, Kevin Nash, and Konnan throw up the too sweet hand gesture.

The 25 Craziest WCW Monday Nitro Moments

On the 25th anniversary of its final episode, looking back at WCW Nitro memories featuring Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, and the nWo.

Raj Prashad176 days ago
AJ Styles is introduced at Monday Night Raw in September 2025.

AJ Styles' Ten Best Wrestling Matches

AJ Styles might wrestle his final match at the 2026 Royal Rumble. These are the ten best matches from his phenomenal career.

Raj Prashad231 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: John Cena in ring at The O2 Arena during Monday Night RAW on March 31, 2025 in London, England.

Think You Know John Cena? 10 Surprising Facts About His WWE Career

John Cena might be a 16-time world champ and the face of WWE, but there’s a lot more to his story than jorts and catchphrases. From almost getting fired to rapping in Mandarin, here are the most unexpected facts about him.

Raj Prashad519 days ago
ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - APRIL 4: CM Punk and Roman Reigns face off during SmackDown at Allstate Arena on April 4, 2025 in Rosemont, Illinois.

WrestleMania 41’s Biggest Storylines, From Cena’s Heel Turn to a Triple Threat for the Ages

From John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn to the high-stakes triple threat between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 41 is packed with intense rivalries and must-see moments.

Raj Prashad520 days ago
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ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS - MARCH 23: WWE Legend Bret Hart in action against Stone Cold Steve Austin during WrestleMania 13 at the Allstate Arena on March 23, 1997 in Rosemont, Illinois.

Bret Hart Says Nobody’s Topped His WrestleMania 13 Match With Stone Cold—And He Might Be Right

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic WrestleMania 13 match is being honored as the first-ever “WWE Immortal Moment.” Hart breaks down why it still holds up as the best match in wrestling history—and why no one’s topped it yet.

Raj Prashad521 days ago
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - APRIL 11: Randy Orton makes his entrance during SmackDown at Climate Pledge Arena on April 11, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Randy Orton Wants Bad Bunny in His Corner

Randy Orton opens up about his near-retirement, Kevin Owens’ neck injury, and what keeps him hungry at 45—plus his thoughts on Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and a potential Bad Bunny tag team.

Raj Prashad522 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: John Cena in ring and Cody Rhodes during Monday Night RAW at The O2 Arena on March 31, 2025 in London, England.

Everything You Need to Know About Wrestlemania 41

Everything you need to know about WrestleMania 41, including the full match card, streaming info, ticket prices, and how WWE legends like John Cena and Roman Reigns are shaping this year’s main events.

Raj Prashad522 days ago
TORONTO, CANADA - MARCH 1: Randy Orton makes his entrance during WWE Elimination Chamber at Rogers Centre on March 1, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

Kevin Owens Is Out—Here’s Who Randy Orton Could Face at WrestleMania 41 Instead

Kevin Owens is officially off the WrestleMania 41 card due to a serious neck injury. With KO sidelined, here are the three most likely directions for Randy Orton on WWE’s biggest stage.

Raj Prashad528 days ago

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