Raj Prashad
Latest Stories
The 42 Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Ranked
Where does Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk rank amongst the best matches in WrestleMania history?
The 25 Craziest WCW Monday Nitro Moments
On the 25th anniversary of its final episode, looking back at WCW Nitro memories featuring Hulk Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, and the nWo.
AJ Styles' Ten Best Wrestling Matches
AJ Styles might wrestle his final match at the 2026 Royal Rumble. These are the ten best matches from his phenomenal career.
Think You Know John Cena? 10 Surprising Facts About His WWE Career
John Cena might be a 16-time world champ and the face of WWE, but there’s a lot more to his story than jorts and catchphrases. From almost getting fired to rapping in Mandarin, here are the most unexpected facts about him.
WrestleMania 41’s Biggest Storylines, From Cena’s Heel Turn to a Triple Threat for the Ages
From John Cena’s long-awaited heel turn to the high-stakes triple threat between CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns, WrestleMania 41 is packed with intense rivalries and must-see moments.
Bret Hart Says Nobody’s Topped His WrestleMania 13 Match With Stone Cold—And He Might Be Right
Ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin’s iconic WrestleMania 13 match is being honored as the first-ever “WWE Immortal Moment.” Hart breaks down why it still holds up as the best match in wrestling history—and why no one’s topped it yet.
Randy Orton Wants Bad Bunny in His Corner
Randy Orton opens up about his near-retirement, Kevin Owens’ neck injury, and what keeps him hungry at 45—plus his thoughts on Cody Rhodes, John Cena, and a potential Bad Bunny tag team.
Everything You Need to Know About Wrestlemania 41
Everything you need to know about WrestleMania 41, including the full match card, streaming info, ticket prices, and how WWE legends like John Cena and Roman Reigns are shaping this year’s main events.
Kevin Owens Is Out—Here’s Who Randy Orton Could Face at WrestleMania 41 Instead
Kevin Owens is officially off the WrestleMania 41 card due to a serious neck injury. With KO sidelined, here are the three most likely directions for Randy Orton on WWE’s biggest stage.