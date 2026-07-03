Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is a professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist known for his unprecedented blend of collegiate wrestling pedigree and explosive athleticism. He was born on July 12, 1977, in Webster, South Dakota, USA. A former NCAA Division I wrestling champion, Lesnar quickly rose to prominence in WWE after his 2002 debut, capturing multiple WWE Championships and headlining landmark events like WrestleMania. Beyond wrestling, he made history as UFC Heavyweight Champion, showcasing his rare ability to dominate across combat sports. Lesnar’s defining feature is his part-time status combined with consistently dominant performances, which turn his appearances into major event highlights. Fans return for his high-stakes matches where his physicality and finishing moves, like the F-5, often conclude storylines decisively. His presence drives pay-per-view sales and social media buzz, reinforcing his role as a cornerstone of WWE’s spectacle-driven narrative.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Brock Lesnar Ate The Pavement During Intense WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Entrance
Sports

Brock Lesnar Wipes Out During Intense WWE 'Monday Night Raw' Entrance

Brock Lesnar’s fiery ‘Raw’ entrance went viral after the WWE star slipped on the ramp and hit the deck before bouncing right back up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar Return to WWE Raw Ahead of Survivor Series
Sports

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar Return to WWE Raw Ahead of Survivor Series

The final Monday Night Raw of John Cena’s career as an active wrestler set the stage for a dramatic Survivor Series.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
Brock Lesnar wife
Sports

Who Is Brock Lesnar's Wife? Rena 'Sable' Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has said his marriage to wife Rena "Sable" Lesnar was "meant to be."

Jessica Mcbride300 days ago
john cena
Sports

Wrestlepalooza 2025: Start Time & How to Watch John Cena Vs. Brock Lesnar

Here's where you can watch Wrestlepalooza 2025.

Jessica Mcbride300 days ago
Advertisement
Brock Lesnar enters the arena during SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium.
Sports

Vince McMahon Accuser Releases Statement in Response to Brock Lesnar's WWE Return

Lesnar is mentioned in Janel Grant's ongoing sexual abuse and trafficking lawsuit against the WWE founder.

Jose Martinez347 days ago
WWE champion Brock Lesnar is introduced at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Pop Culture

WWE Star Brock Lesnar’s Daughter Is Now Dating This NFL Rookie

The WWE star's daughter is officially off the market after confirming her new relationship on Instagram.

Sarah Vincent366 days ago
WWE champion Brock Lesnar is introduced at a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena
Sports

Brock Lesnar on Why He Came Back From Retirement: 'I Have A Passion For It'

Ahead of WWE’s live event at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Brock Lesnar spoke with the New York Post about his return to the sport of wrestling.

Brad Callas1595 days ago
Brock Lesnar during a UFC match in 2016
Pop Culture

Watch WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar Body Slam Wee-Man Through Restaurant Table

Ahead of Saturday night's 2022 'Royal Rumble,' a video of WWE superstar Brock Lesnar body slamming 'Jackass' star Wee-Man through a table surfaced online.

Brad Callas1629 days ago
Roman Reigns Bloodline WWE Universal Championship
Sports

WWE's Universal Champion Roman Reigns Remains Unmatched: 'Nobody Touches Me in This Business'

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns talks Supersized Smackdown, his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel, CM Punk, AEW, and more.

Mike DeStefano1736 days ago
Advertisement
Paul Heyman 3
Sports

Paul Heyman Calls Roman Reigns the GOAT: 'We Are Creating a Megastar'

Paul Heyman talks Roman Reigns being the greatest of all time, the upcoming Go Back episode of SmackDown, the future of pro wrestling, and more.

Mike DeStefano1897 days ago
WWE SummerSlam Barclays Center 2015
Sports

7 Crazy WWE Rumors Heading Into 'SummerSlam' 2020

WWE SummerSlam is around the corner. Here are the craziest wrestling rumors leading up to the best socially distant party of the summer.

Kevin Wong2158 days ago
Rob Gronkowski WrestleMania 33 Orlando 2017
Sports

7 Ideal WrestleMania Matches for Rob Gronkowski

Gronk is said to debut at WWE Smackdown and make an appearance at Wrestlemania 36. Here are 7 ideal WWE superstars Gronk should fight.

Kevin Wong2312 days ago
Brock Lesnar watches the fights during the UFC 226
Sports

Dana White Says Brock Lesnar Is 'Done' With the UFC

The UFC President claims Lesnar is officially 'done' fighting.

Xavier Hamilton2595 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App