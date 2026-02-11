Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Turn Their Love of Coffee Into a Dayglow Partnership

For Colby Lopez and Rebecca Quin—known to wrestling fans around the world as Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch—coffee has never been just a morning habit. It has long been a constant in their lives and a foundational part of their relationship. Between relentless travel schedules, international appearances, and years spent largely on the road, the couple developed a ritual of seeking out the best coffee shops in every city they visited. Both were coffee lovers well before making their relationship official. Quin gravitated toward Americanos and what she affectionately calls "hole-in-the-wall, crappy little" shops, while Lopez explored a wide range of blends and leaned into more "fancy" cafés. Everything shifted, however, after Lopez introduced Quin to a cortado—an experience that helped spark what would eventually become a business venture.

That journey has now come full circle. The married couple recently announced they have joined forces with Los Angeles–based coffee tastemaker Dayglow, investing in the fast-growing brand while also preparing to launch their own white-labeled coffee line, with Dayglow serving as the exclusive roaster. Far from a standard celebrity endorsement, the collaboration is rooted in authenticity and shared values. "Dayglow, first of all, the quality is elite, the best in Los Angeles in my opinion, and that's saying a lot," Lopez tells Complex in an exclusive interview. "We met the owner, Tom [Ifergen], and hit it off instantly. He wasn't pretentious or corporate, just a guy who loved coffee. We both had Midwest roots and connected over traveling and discovering coffee the same way. From a people perspective, a quality perspective, and a cool aesthetic perspective, it all fit together."

For Lopez and Quin, coffee was the most natural entry point into entrepreneurship. They describe it as a universal connector, something that sparks conversation and community while still allowing for deeply personal tastes. With countless blends and styles, it's a space that demands genuine passion rather than surface-level branding, making it a true extension of their everyday lives. "Coffee... It's about that love, right? It's that thing that gets you out of bed in the morning," says Quin. "It's simple, but it's an adventure. Whenever I go to a town, I'm finding the best coffee. I'm really going on an adventure to a new coffee shop, a new type of espresso." Lopez echoes that sentiment: "It's like wrestling. We do it because we love it. Coffee brings people together. You sit, talk, bond. This is us sharing something we love. We just want to put good coffee in the hands of people who don't have access to it. We were those people once, just figuring out what we liked." That sense of connection, bonding over a cup that means something different to everyone, is one of the driving forces behind their partnership with Dayglow. By transforming a shared love into a business, Lopez and Quin see the venture as a way to share something deeply personal on a much larger scale.

Despite being all-in, the pair is quick to clarify that they're not pretending to be coffee industry veterans. Still, they're far from passive partners. Their involvement strikes a balance between hands-on creative input and reliance on Dayglow's technical expertise. "The partnership is half-and-half," says Lopez. "There are so many logistics we don't understand. We're coffee people, not business people. We worked with Dayglow to talk about what our flavors are and what we like. The actual bean, what we're going to put in the bag and the can, is still undecided. We still have to do a sampling, probably in the next couple of weeks." Ultimately, the vision belongs solely to Lopez and Quin. From the roast itself to the artwork, labeling, and packaging, they will have final approval on every major decision, serving not just as the faces of the brand but as hands-on decision-makers and primary investors in what will become their coffee line in the coming months. While most people don't have the luxury of traveling the world in search of specialty cafés, Lopez and Quin see their partnership and upcoming white-label brand as a way to bridge that gap, offering fans a direct line to the experiences that shaped their taste along the way. As for what's next, the pair is keeping things open-ended and optimistic. "Stay tuned...I scouted a spot," Quin teased when asked about the possibility of opening a brick-and-mortar café. On the other hand, Lopez admits the future is uncertain, but says the idea is "always on the table."

"We have no idea how this thing is gonna turn out. It could completely tank," he says. "If it turns out great, we'll buy out Starbucks [laughs]. We're just throwing our hat in the ring and saying, 'Here's the thing we love. Hopefully you love it too,' and then we'll hope for the best." Even with Lopez's measured outlook, Quin isn't entertaining any doubt.

"Buy it," says Quin, tapping into her Becky Lynch persona. "It's gonna be the best coffee, the greatest coffee. Everybody's gonna say it. Other people are gonna say it. Sports Illustrated will say it. Bleacher Report. I know it's true. Complex Magazine can say it."