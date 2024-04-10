Predicting Our Dream WrestleMania 41 Card

Words by Jamie Iovine





In the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, the landscape of the WWE has been changed forever. At the start of what many have dubbed the “Triple H” era, we have a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief, the Head of the Table, Roman Reigns has been dethroned and the American Nightmare, the Grandson of a Plumber, Cody Rhodes, has been able to finally finish his story.

Along with Cody’s monumental win, we have a slew of new champions also joining the winner’s circle. Sami Zayn was able to topple the Goliath to his David in the form of the longest-running Intercontinental Champion of all time, Gunther. Meanwhile, Awesome Truth reunited and on night one gave the fans their first feel-good moment by winning the Raw Tag Team titles—but not before the dastardly duo of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were able to snag the Smackdown Tag Titles for themselves. After a long two nights, Seth Rollins wasn’t able to topple the Scottish Psychopath and Drew McIntyre beat Rollins clean.



Despite this, we all knew that Señor Money In the Bank was waiting in the wings for his opportunity, and with a little help from CM Punk, Damian Priest was able to clinch his WrestleMania moment and became the new World Heavyweight Champion. On Night 2, in a moment many fans felt was long overdue, Bayley finally had her moment in the sun by defeating former Damage CNTRL member Iyo Sky to become the new Women’s Champion. Now that the dust has settled, despite it being far too early to tell how the tapestry that is WrestleMania 41 will be weaved, Complex put on our thinking caps and decided to book what we would like to see at next year’s Showcase of the Immortals.

