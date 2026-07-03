Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a professional wrestler and WWE superstar known for his precise striking and his signature finishing move, the RKO—a sudden jumping cutter that can be executed from almost any position. A third-generation wrestler who debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2002, Orton has captured multiple world championships and earned the nickname "The Viper" for his cold, methodical in-ring style and ability to strike unexpectedly. Orton’s relevance in WWE’s storytelling comes from his consistent portrayal of a calculating villain whose surprise RKO finishers create memorable, game-changing moments. Fans return for his ability to blend technical wrestling with psychological intensity, making his matches pivotal in defining major rivalries and headline pay-per-view events over two decades.

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Randy Orton in a boxing ring with IShowSpeed.
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Sexyy Red Teases 'WWE NXT' Appearance: 'I Might RKO Somebody'

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Logan Paul Gifts IShowSpeed Cybertruck for Helping With U.S. Title Win at Wrestlemania 40

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Fans React to Soulja Boy Beefing With WWE's Randy Orton

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Wrestlemania
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The Best Matches In WrestleMania History

Since 1985, WrestleMania has been seen as the pinnacle of sports entertainment. Over-the-top set designs and celebrity cameos have added to its allure of the years, but nothing beats a compelling match between two top superstars. Here is a list of the top 20 matches in WrestleMania history.

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Sports

Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho Reportedly Almost Fought Over Randy Orton's Bloody Head Injury

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Brock Lesnar Bloodies Randy Orton: Was it Scripted or Real?

Did WWE's Brock Lesnar assault Randy Orton on live TV?

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Sports

Randy Orton's RKO of Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 31 Was All Kinds of Lit

So good it needs to be watched twice

jazrm884127 days ago
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Leipzig's Daniel Frahn Gives Us the Best "RKO Outta Nowhere" Goal Celebration Yet

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Not Available Lead
Music

These Vine Mashups of Migos and Randy Orton Are Everything You Need Today

The hashtag #MigosOrton is changing the mash up game one Vine at a time.

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