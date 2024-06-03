Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg Open Up On Sequels: “We’re Not Opposed to Revisiting Some”

Evan, do you have a favorite role that Seth has played in his career?

EG: I think Frank in Sausage Party.

SR: It's my longest running role. It’s got the most legs.

EG: Probably that or–I don't know that that's too deep a question. Because in Superbad, the cop is so funny. For This is the End, we get to literally make fun of Seth directly in a way that is unbelievably ridiculous and fun to do. But I do think the answer is ultimately Sausage Party because it just keeps going. We can do this for another 40 years and I will continue to find it hilarious.

I'm going to flip the script now. Seth, do you have a favorite project of yours from Evan in his career?

SR: Goon! Evan co-wrote this movie. There's not a lot that we have done without each other [chuckles], but Evan made this movie with Jay Baruchel that is amazing.

On the topic of appreciation, what do you two admire most about each other’s work in the creative process?

EG: This is awkward. Jesus Christ, man.

SR: We don't really answer these kinds of questions.

I’ll be the happy mediator to bring it out.

SR: Who do you think we are, the Daniels?

EG: Yeah we were born in the ‘80s. We're men. We're not in our emotions. But no, Seth just works harder than everyone else. That's nice. He works harder than me. That's what I appreciate the most, is having a partner who works harder than me because who doesn't want that?

SR: And Evan's in a better mood than I am a lot of the time [chuckles].

You two made Knocked Up, Superbad, Pineapple Express, all within a 12 month span. Do you all ever look back on that period of your life and how do you feel?

EG: We were legit talking about this last week at work and it's still insane to think about. It was crazy.

SR: It was a backlog of stuff. We had written Superbad many, many years earlier. Pineapple Express was written six years before we made it. So it was nice that the floodgates finally opened. It's crazy that those movies all came out in such a short succession of time and that people like them so much.

EG: It was, it was very unhealthy for our bodies. That's when I started going bald at a quick pace and I gained like 15 pounds.

SR: Yeah, we were in our mid-twenties though, so we were probably more equipped to deal with it then.

EG: When you have something like that, it's not like we could say no to any of it and be like, “Nah, not right now. We're tired.” You’ve got to go when you have the chance.

Are there plans to revisit any of your movies from the past in any form?

EG: We're not opposed to revisiting some things, like Sausage Party. Superbad and Pineapple Express, we will not be revisiting. We will keep those safe and sound. There are a few things that are best left untouched.